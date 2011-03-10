KORG USA OFFERS MULTIPLE SP-170 DIGITAL PIANO GIVEAWAYS

MELVILLE, NY, March 9, 2011 — During the month of March, Korg is giving away a series of Korg digital pianos to help build the next generation of musicians. On three Fridays in March (March 11, March 18 and March 25), Korg will give away an SP-170 Digital Piano complete with matching stand. The SP-170 represents piano, pure and simple. No bells, no whistles, just the finest piano sound and most realistic piano touch available in its price range.

To enter, consumers in the U.S. can complete a short online entry form at www.korg.com/sp170giveaway. Please see the website for full details.