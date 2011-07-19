NVerzion to Bring Latest Technology Developments to Texas Association of Broadcasters Tradeshow

SALT LAKE CITY -- July 18, 2011 -- NVerzion, a leading provider of cutting-edge tools for digital broadcasting and television station automation, today announced that it will be exhibiting at the 58th annual convention and tradeshow organized by the Texas Association of Broadcasters (TAB). The company will showcase the latest developments in its automation technology, featuring the NControl Gold Lite convenience package. The TAB convention and tradeshow is the largest state broadcast association convention in the nation, and will be held Aug. 10-11, 2011 at the Renaissance Hotel in Austin.

At TAB 2011, NVerzion will exhibit the latest enhancements to its software solutions in the company's flagship automation platform. Boasting more than 20 years of experience in automation and with more than 150 operating installations across the globe, NVerzion offers affordable, customizable automation solutions for broadcasters of all sizes. The automation platform features vendor-agnostic product controls including 67 inclusive control protocols in the portfolio of controllable devices, 40 different archive and server configurations, 14 different master control protocols, and 18 different primary and sub-protocols to control video servers to best serve the needs of broadcasters. The NVerzion product has been already installed in 37 states in the U.S., as well as in 16 countries and six continents.

NVerzion will also bring to TAB 2011 the NControl Gold Lite package for hardware and software that provides broadcasters with the necessary automation tools needed to quickly get a channel to air. The package includes an industrial, rackmount PC with four serial connections to NVerzion Ethernet Machine Control. The serial cables can be used to control up to four video-related devices such as VTRs, video servers, or other equipment.

Among the valuable benefits the Gold Lite package offers is a software architecture that is designed to accept specific customer modifications, enabling easy customization to suit a station's individual needs. Also, the package is expandable to include any number of dubbing channels, playout channels, archiving, video distribution, central casting, dish control, and asset management options, depending on the broadcaster's requirements.

The NVerzion products can be seen at Booth 101 at TAB 2011. More information on NVerzion and its products are available at www.nverzion.com.

