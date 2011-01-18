Emerson College Focuses on Ross Technology

For Immediate Release

Iroquois, ON, Canada – January 18, 2011 – Boston’s Emerson College invested across the Ross Video product line in 2010, purchasing a Vision 2 Production Switcher, OverDrive Automated Production Control System, XPression Graphics System, openGear Terminal Equipment and SoftMetal Production Video Server.

Emerson went online October 14 and broadcast their first major production on November 2 with live coverage of the United States Senate election.

Emerson College is the USA’s only four-year college devoted exclusively to the study of communication and performing arts. Emerson’s Journalism Television and Multimedia Facility, a state-of-the-art center for classroom instruction and network-grade news production prepares students for professional careers as producers, reporters, editors and anchors.

“By adopting OverDrive, a single operator is responsible for all technical aspects of the production such as robotic camera control, switching, video server playback, audio mixing and template based Graphics creation, allowing other students to focus their time and energy on the elements of producing that is of their primary interest and curriculum,” said Timothy MacArthur, Manager, Journalism Television Facility at Emerson College. “OverDrive offers a much greater level of consistency to the finished product, a big advantage over traditional crew rotations where every day is the TD’s first day on the job.”

“The ability to integrate with legacy devices, plus our tight integration between Vision, OverDrive, ENPS, and XPression were critical factors in Emerson’s choice to go with Ross,” said David Ross, CEO, Ross Video. “Students in the journalism program will learn the necessary skills on the latest technology, and in turn will be better prepared to enter the workforce.”

Ross Video designs, manufactures and supports a wide range of innovative products for use in live production applications. Ross’ award winning product line includes Vision, Vision Octane and CrossOver Video Production Switchers; openGear, RossGear and GearLite Terminal Equipment; SoftMetal Video Servers; OverDrive Production Control Systems, XPression Character Generators and NK Series Routing Systems. Ross products are installed in over 100 countries around the world, where they are used daily by top broadcasters, production companies, sports stadiums, government agencies and houses of worship. News and information are available at www.rossvideo.com.

