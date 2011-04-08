Video Technics and Comprompter Deliver Complete Tapeless Workflow - KEYC-TV Upgrades News Production and Playout to HD

Atlanta, GA (April 08, 2011) – KEYC-TV, the CBS-affiliated television station for Mankato, Minnesota, was looking to acquire an end-to-end HD broadcast server solution within the same budgetary constraints that all small market news stations are currently facing. KEYC was able to meet their objective with NewsFlow COMPLETE™. This fully integrated news production system from Video Technics and Comprompter coordinates scripting, ingesting, editing, organizing and presenting high quality newscasts at a cost effective price point.

KEYC/FOX Mankato’s News Director, Dan Ruiter said, “We knew what we wanted to achieve here at KEYC and we knew we had a strict budget to meet our objectives. Not only does the NewsFlow Complete system meet our workflow needs, but it was within our budget as well.”

NewsFlow COMPLETE™ is designed to handle all text data and media feeds from ingest, through editing, on-air playback; to archive. Built with non-proprietary, IT-based components, NewsFlow Complete is a seamless combination of software and hardware that quickly and easily handles the real-time collaboration of the entire news production and scripting workflow from start to finish.

NewsKing combines a powerful Windows-based NewsRoom System with their integrated NewsCast NeXT news presentation automation “Integrated news-gathering, show preparation, and newscast production are the secrets behind NewsKing”, said Ralph King, President of Comprompter. “In this solution NewsKing provides embedded control for Apella playout channels.”

The NewsFlow COMPLETE solution for KEYC includes the Apella HDS video server, VT Media Exchange Server with Java plug-ins, and the VT Proxy Editor running with NewsKing to provide low resolution editing.

The Apella HDS is a multi-channel HD/SD media server that supports a mixed database of DV and MPEG-2 files. The compact 3RU chassis features front-loading hot-swappable drive bays with up to 8TB of internal raid storage. Virtually unlimited channel I/O can be implemented simply by networking Apella servers together. Extensive native codec technology, DVCPRO HD, and MPEG-2 up to 300Mb/s, and support for mixed AVI, MOV, and MXF file types, allows media files in the VT database – regardless of SD/HD standard, compression format, or file type – to be played back-to-back from a single output channel.

Andy Tuggle, Vice President of Sales for Video Technics said, “We are very pleased that KEYC has chosen NewsFlow Complete to meet the current and future broadcast needs at their facility. This solution is truly scalable with an open-architecture design that continues to be embraced by broadcasters facing costly transitions of their news operations to a file-based HD workflow.”

Ruiter said, “NewsFlow COMPLETE provides my team the freedom to use HD and SD media in multiple formats while creating a single rundown. This flexibility along with the proven integration with my existing newsroom system and nonlinear editor platforms was the key to my decision to move forward with this solution”

About Video Technics, Inc.

Video Technics, Inc., a pioneer in revolutionary systems development, supplies the global broadcast industry with innovative, feature-rich workflow solutions built around the company’s IT-based media servers. Video Technics’ Apella™ and NewsFlow™ products streamline the entire production process, and feature inherent proxy editing, embedded ingest/playout tools, and digital asset management. For more information visit: www.videotechnics.com

About KEYC

KEYC-TV is the CBS-affiliated television station for Mankato, Minnesota. Owned by United Communications Corporation, it broadcasts a high definition digital signal on VHF channel 12 from a transmitter northeast of Lewisville. For more information visit: www.KEYC.tv