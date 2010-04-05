STEPS MUSIC STEPS UP WITH SOLID STATE LOGIC AWS 900+ SE CONSOLE

AWS 900+ SE and SSL I/O Take Audio Quality, Workflow and Business Growth to the Next Level for Steps Music

OSLO, NORWAY – Steps Music, part of a 4,000-square-foot shared studio complex, has installed a Solid State Logic AWS 900+ SE console with two Alpha-Link audio converter units to meet expanded client demand. Steps Music uses the AWS 900+ SE for music productions from pop to classical, to spoken word and post production for film & TV. The Steps Music control room services acts performing in any of three studio rooms within the facility.

“The AWS 900+ SE was the perfect choice to enhance the continued success of Steps Music,” says Atle Rovik, owner of Steps Music. “While I had a controller and a Nuendo system with some outboard gear, I really needed to look at buying banks of outboard mic amps and EQs to meet the needs of the clients I was attracting. The AWS was a very nice way for me to upgrade my studio with great mic amps and equalizers. My clients are very happy with this choice.”

Rovik was educated as a sound engineer and originally worked freelancing in television sound for a regional Norwegian TV network and music recording studios before forming Steps Music in 2000. The business has grown steadily ever since, prompting the move to the AWS 900+ SE.

“I was very good at mixing in the box, but I kept hitting limitations,” Rovik continues. “I needed a real console and the AWS is as real as it gets. The AWS actually helps me create even better mixes than before because of the way the console is designed. Now I find that I can work faster because the great sound is there right from the start. The quality is just more solid, more crisp and more articulate. The signal routing is wonderful and the bus compressor is just amazing. It makes my mixes come alive.”

Steps Music now offers a great sounding console with a legendary, industry leading name and that has impressed both Rovik’s studio mates and clients.

“We certainly experienced a WOW factor with the AWS,” states Rovik. “All the owners and other artists love the sound I am now getting with my mixes. And word has gotten around, so I am now attracting more clients. Beyond a simply great console, the AWS 900+ SE is a real investment for the future success of my studio.”

