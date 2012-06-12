ScheduALL Continues Investment in Asia and Showcases ‘Genius’ Suite of Products at BroadcastAsia 2012

(Hollywood, FL – June 12, 2012) Coming off an extremely fruitful NAB 2012 show in Las Vegas, ScheduALL will present their innovative suite of software at BroadcastAsia. BroadcastAsia is Asia's premier business event for the global broadcasting, digital media and infocomm (ICT) industries.

ScheduALL will join partners and clients like Evertz, Grass Valley, Harmonic, Harris and Miranda as they return to BroadcastAsia to support the growing film and production industry in that region.

“We are eager to showcase our groundbreaking technologies at BroadcastAsia and expand on important relationships in that region,” said Joel Ledlow, CEO at ScheduALL. “We are exhibiting at the show during a time of huge market growth in Asia and there are some very exciting opportunities for ScheduALL.”

Subsequent to the need for advanced automation and interoperability in the media, broadcast and transmission industries, ScheduALL will be demonstrate the following Connectivity and Collaboration Tools at BroadcastAsia 2012: Booth# 4P3-11.

ScheduALL Chorus™ is a nimble solution that successfully enables true interoperability with virtually all third-party software systems (including ingest, playout, DAM, content movers, financial tools and HR systems), as well as hardware providers such as Miranda, Evertz, Dalet, Avid, Aspera, Signiant and Net Insight. The Chorus framework provides a one-stop, comprehensive package with multiple levels of connectivity, including APIs, "Smart" agents and Web Services, making it easy for users to implement increasing operational effectiveness, provide greater workflow efficiencies and improve overall profitability.

ERMa™ (ERM Application) is the groundbreaking ERM adaptor that enables users to connect, collaborate and share resources in real time, both internally and across the marketplace, via their ScheduALL systems. An add-on module to ScheduALL’s market-leading core system, ERMa offers a host of innovative features that allow users to easily view, book and manage projects 24/7 by utilizing the inventories of ScheduALL partners located anywhere in the world. As a result, users can leverage resources, accelerate workflow and increase profitability more efficiently and cost-effectively than ever before. ERMa is the evolution of file based workflows enabling collaboration and workflow extension across the entire media and broadcast ecosystem.

AVvA® is a FREE, cloud-based collaboration platform that puts your business listing, your services, your real-time availability and, if you choose, even your rates in front of a global media and broadcast buyer community. Unlike passive directories, AVvA is truly interactive – connect through the cloud to promote your services and manage your availability, to get found and booked via immediate request or booking confirmation. AVvA is built on a highlight configurable, feature-rich platform, and it regularly adds new features and enhancements suggested by users in the community.

ScheduALL Hitch™ is a robust mobile access platform that gives users convenient 24/7 access to their ScheduALL systems, from any location, directly on their smartphones or tablets. Compatible with iPhones, Android devices iPads and more, ScheduALL Hitch lets users view, reserve and update resources, bookings, schedules and work orders in real time, even when they’re in the field, in transit or on vacation.

ScheduLINK™ is the advanced transmission management and circuit management software solution. ScheduLINK is the industry leader and system of choice of the world's largest satellite bandwidth and transmission providers, television broadcasters and cable networks. This pioneering ERM system enables fast, collaborative and informed decision-making by delivering integrated tools that instantly allocate capacity, configure and validate satellite and fiber transmissions, manage complex inventories and avoid bandwidth conflicts, technical mismatches and double bookings.

About ScheduALL

ScheduALL is the leading global provider of Enterprise Resource Management (ERM) solutions for the broadcast, satellite/transmission, media, and entertainment industries. As a market leader with a 23-year track record of success, ScheduALL is clearly recognized as the partner of choice for operational management solutions with over 1,200 installations in more than 53 countries. The modular approach and scalable product sets provide a collaborative platform for users across multiple environments. ScheduALL clients include all of the major U.S. broadcast networks BBC, FOX News Network, The Associated Press, Intelsat, SES World Skies, Turner Studios, Mediaset, Technicolor, Deluxe, CBC, ABC Australia, and RTL.

