Hi Tech Systems at NAB 2012

At NAB 2012 will be Hi Tech Systems’ AViTA production control system. From a 13 year heritage of designing and manufacturing VTR and video server remote control panels, Hi Tech has developed a unique hybrid control system using the very latest touch screen technology and modular hardware panels to allow multiple users to access multiple server ports over a network. Tom Favell, managing director, said “AVITA takes Hi Tech’s control expertise right to the heart of production workflow, providing financial and operational benefits to our customers.” Launched at last year’s NAB, AViTA is now installed in a number of key broadcasters who use it for news play out and live studio productions. NAB 2102 sees the introduction of AViTA Sports – a specifically designed software application and an associated T-Bar hardware panel module for accurate slow motion replay.

AViTA is a live production system that is designed to capture, edit and play out media from multiple sources very easily and quickly – for example pressing the “record” button instantly initiates the creation and recording of a clip. Using more traditional controllers, the clip would typically need to be created and named before recording commenced thus potentially missing vital seconds from the incoming source. The user interface is clear and uncluttered with menus that slide in and out of view as required and the system is built to allow easy conversion to languages other than English.

The core of the system is the AViTA engine that provides sophisticated video clip management tools with shared databases, multiple play lists and enhanced search facilities. AViTA can be supplied as a software only system and can be fully driven by a touch screen featuring gesture control of the various system applications. Alternatively, AViTA is supplied as a system of hardware consoles and mix-and-match control modules so that a panel can be constructed to suit the operational requirements of a particular workflow application.

The hardware panel has a large clear touch screen with gesture control that is used to manage play lists, server set ups, clip creation and management, database creation and searching and is used to configure the hardware modules with an extensive range of functionality and appearance choices.

AViTA also has a unique feature to aid operator comfort when using the touch screen over extended periods of time – a cantilevered hinge that brings the screen to rest inclined in front of the hardware modules.

The system is highly expandable and has several software extensions such as a MOS interface, multiple server port control from one panel, scheduled play and record, logging and highlights applications, tape archive ingest and automated play out from single or multiple ports. AViTA is designed to interface with any video server using industry standard professional control protocols.

Notes for editors: Hi Tech Systems is located in the UK and has produced a comprehensive range of VTR and video server controllers for over 13 years, its products are in daily use worldwide.

Hi Tech Systems, Holbrook House, Oakley Lane, Oakley, Basingstoke, RG23 7JY, UK

www.hitechsys.com Contact Martin Cook, martin@hitechsys.com, +44 1256 780880