Sonnet Announces Five-Year Warranty on Fusion™ Professional Storage Systems and Host Controllers

IRVINE, Calif. — April 12, 2010 — Sonnet Technologies today announced a new standard five-year limited warranty on professional Fusion™ storage systems and Tempo™ SATA host controllers. Effective for new products purchased after January 1, 2010, the new warranty covers Fusion 4-, 5-, 8-, and 16-drive D-, DX-, R-, and RX-series systems (including Sonnet-supplied hard disk drives and RAID controller cards), as well as Tempo SATA E4P, X4P, and Pro ExpressCard/34 host controllers. The 5-year warranty on Sonnet Fibre Channel Storage Systems covers all units previously purchased.

"We have built a solid reputation as a provider of highly reliable storage systems, and are proud to provide our customers with a five-year warranty, which is one of the longest in the industry," said Robert Farnsworth, CEO of Sonnet Technologies. "Our customers can select from a wide range of Fusion storage solutions and choose the features that best suit their particular application — from 4-drive, quad interface basic storage systems to shared Fibre Channel systems — with full confidence that their investment will be supported by Sonnet for years to come."

Desktop and rackmount Fusion products covered by the new warranty include:

• Fusion D400QR5/R400QR5 — 4-drive hardware RAID 5 storage systems with quad interfaces

• Fusion R400P — 4-drive SATA storage system with port multiplier and eSATA interface

• Fusion D500P — 5-drive SATA storage system with port multiplier and eSATA interface

• Fusion D800P2 — 8-drive SATA storage system with dual port multipliers and eSATA interfaces

• Fusion D800RAID/R800RAID — 8-drive SATA storage system with PCI Express® RAID controller

• Fusion DX800RAID — 8-drive SATA storage system with internal SAS expander and PCI Express® RAID controller

• Fusion RX1600RAID — 16-drive RAID SATA storage system with internal SAS expanders and PCI Express® RAID controller

• Fusion RX1600Fibre — 16-drive RAID shared Fibre Channel storage system

More information about Sonnet Technologies and the company's products is available at www.sonnettech.com.

About Sonnet TechnologiesSonnet Technologies Inc. of Irvine, Calif., is a leader in providing storage systems for professional users of Macintosh®, Windows®, and UNIX® systems in the film, video, and broadcast industries. Since its founding in 1986, Sonnet has pioneered and brought to market innovative solutions that enhance the performance and connectivity of Macintosh and industry-standard computers. Today, the company is a world-leading computer hardware upgrade company with a product line featuring a range of high-performance, cost-effective, and reliable storage solutions, as well as a variety of performance-extending upgrade cards. More information is available at www.sonnettech.com.