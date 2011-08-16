Hollywood-DI Grades “Guido” and “And They’re Off” with DaVinci Resolve 8

Milpitas, CA - August 16, 2011 - Blackmagic Design today announced that West Hollywood based Hollywood-DI completed color correction using DaVinci Resolve Software Version 8 for the upcoming feature films “Guido” and “And They’re Off”.

Each film required very different color correction techniques to achieve their respective looks. The gangster thriller “Guido” was shot using RED ONE cameras, was edited with Avid Media Composer and called for a dark, cold and gruesome look. “And They’re Off”, a comedic mockumentary shot on a Canon EOS 7D and edited using Apple’s Final Cut Pro, required a light, airy and warm treatment. Hollywood-DI colorists Bjorn Myrholt and Andrew Balis both used DaVinci Resolve 8 to create the look and feel each film needed.

Neil Smith, Hollywood-DI’s Managing Director, described the overall experience of using Resolve Software on two distinct movies: “Both colorists did what I asked of them. They worked closely with their respective Directors to turn the raw camera footage into a cinematic feast. Our mission is to bring filmmakers’ visions to life at a price they can afford. Resolve 8 gives our colorists the toolset they need to quickly conform, grade and output feature projects to the exacting standards I demand of Hollywood-DI colorists.”

As well as using DaVinci Resolve 8 for feature color correction projects, Smith is busy organizing training seminars for the newly released free DaVinci Resolve Lite. “We want to show Directors, DP’s and DIT’s how to apply Resolve Lite to their dailies and editorial footage to show us the look they’re envisioning, before they pass it onto our colorists for finishing. Blackmagic Design’s DaVinci Resolve is the only color correction system capable of meeting such a wide range of filmmaking challenges.”

About DaVinci Resolve

Blackmagic Design’s DaVinci Resolve is the world’s highest performance color correction solution for Mac OS X and Linux computers. DaVinci Resolve supports more real time color correction than any other system because it’s not limited by the performance of the computer it’s running on. DaVinci Resolve eliminates this performance barrier because it’s based on a cluster of high performance GPU cards, so all processing is always real time. DaVinci Resolve has the power of a true real time performance solution so handles complex color grades even when using dozens of primaries, secondaries, Power Windows™, multi point tracking, blurs, and more. DaVinci Resolve provides incredible performance in a low cost solution can then easily upgrade by adding extra GPU’s for supercomputer power to handle 4K resolutions, stereoscopic 3D and real time grading direct from raw camera files such as ARRI raw and RED raw R3D files can be handled with ease.

About Hollywood-DI

Hollywood-DI provides 2D and Stereo 3D workflow, color correction and finishing services for studios, independent filmmakers and commercial advertising agencies. Located on The Lot in West Hollywood, California, the facility’s centerpiece is the versatile Fairbanks Theater, a 33-seat screening room that offers a Barco 2k DLP projector and a 35mm Simplex projector in a precision calibrated DI environment. In addition, their plasma based grading suites offer a full RGB 4:4:4 workflow plus a complete range of 4K, 2K and HD editing and color correction tools using Blackmagic Design’s hardware and software. Hollywood-DI’s mission is to make sure Directors, Producers and DP’s get the most out of their 2D and S3D projects. For more information on Hollywood-DI’s full range of services and to see their DaVinci Resolve color correction reels, please check www.hollywooddi.com.

About Blackmagic Design

Blackmagic Design creates the world’s highest quality video editing products, color correctors, video converters, video monitoring, routers, live production switchers, disk recorders, waveform monitors and film restoration software for the feature film, post production and television broadcast industries. Blackmagic Design’s DeckLink capture cards launched a revolution in quality and affordability, while the company’s DaVinci Emmy™ award winning color correction products have dominated the television and film industry since 1984. Blackmagic Design continues ground breaking innovations including stereoscopic 3D and 4K workflows. Founded by world leading post production editors and engineers, Blackmagic Design has offices in the USA, UK, Japan, Singapore, and Australia. For more information, please check www.blackmagic-design.com.