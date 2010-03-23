Cats FM Irons Out Sound Irregularities With Jünger Audio

Cats FM, the first private radio station in Sarawak, Malaysia, has ordered six Jünger Audio D07 two-channel digital transmission processors to iron out audio level irregularities throughout it FM transmission chain.

Specifically designed to optimise program signals for FM broadcast and TV transmission, Jünger Audio’s D07 units incorporate the company’s renowned LEVEL MAGIC™ system. This series of automated Level and Loudness control devices adjusts the level from any source at any time, with no pumping, breathing or distortion. It works by simultaneously combining an AGC, a Transient Processor for fast changes and a “look ahead” Peak Limiter for continuous unattended control of any programme material, regardless of its original source.

Based in Kuching, Cats FM broadcasts in Malay and Iban to a wide ranging audience via a network of FM transmitters that are strategically located across the state of Sarawak. Although primarily a 24-hour music and entertainment radio station, it also covers news and local issues. Its reach is so widespread that it can even be heard in parts of neighbouring countries such as Brunei and Kalimantan-Indonesia.

The decision to invest in Jünger Audio technology was taken last year when Cats FM’s general manager, Mohd Iskandar Mohd Nawawi, and its engineering manager, Terence Lim, visited Broadcast Asia in search of a solution for the station’s audio level irregularities.

Terence Lim says: “Cats FM operates a total of eight FM transmitters throughout Sarawak and we suffer from irregularities in the audio level at each site. This prompted us to find a solution and we began investigating suitable options to overcome the problem. In 2008 we met Kim Poh Tan, head of Jünger Audio Asia, when he visited us in Kuching. That introduction was followed up at Broadcast Asia when I was able to demo the Jünger Audio solution and hear for myself what it could achieve.”

Kim Poh Tan arranged for Cats FM to trial a D06 LEVEL MAGIC processor, which is a stand-alone unit designed for studio use. This was supplied by Jünger Audio’s Malaysian distributor, Salzbrenner Stagetec Mediagroup.

“The difference this unit made was really noticeable,” Terrence Lim adds. “After hooking it up in our studio, there was an immediate improvement in level. If the D06 can work that well in the studio, I don’t see any reason why the D07 units shouldn’t do even better out in the field. We are now eagerly awaiting delivery of our D07 units and we hope to have them installed at all our transmission sites within the next few months.”

Terence Lim says the main features that appealed to Cats FM were the D07’s ability to control operating levels quickly and easily – and without the need for a lot of buttons and switched.

“You don’t need to be a rocket scientist to figure out how to operate these units,” he says. “We also like the fact that they offer TCP/IP over Ethernet. As most of our sites are located far away from our office, remote access via TCP/IP is going to make it easier, faster and more cost effective for us to maintain the equipment because we won’t have to incur the cost of air and land transportation, accommodation etc.”

Cats FM could have gone for either a D06 or a D07 solution, but Lim felt the D07 was the right option because it offers MPX Limiter & Pre-Emphasis.

“We feel that its control of the FM signal energy was better – and it offers an enhancement to the signal to noise ratio for FM transmission,” he explains. “We also like the Power Failure By-Pass feature because if there is a sudden power failure (i.e. blown fuse) the D07 will automatically bypass the audio information from the musicam to the exciter. In other words, this will give us very minimal or no down time at all.”

Cats FM is now considering adding to its Jünger Audio stock by investing in the V02 Digital Voice Processor, which also caught Lim’s eye at Broadcast Asia. “That could be the next item on my equipment shopping list,” he says.

-ends-

About Jünger Audio

Established in Berlin in 1990, Jünger Audio specialises in the design and manufacture of high-quality digital audio dynamics processors. It has developed a unique range of digital processors that are designed to meet the demands of the professional audio market. All of its products are easy to operate and are developed and manufactured in-house, ensuring that the highest standards are maintained throughout. Its customers include many of the world’s top radio and TV broadcasters, IPTV providers, music recording studios and audio post production facilities. www.junger-audio.com