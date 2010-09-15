ENDLESS ANALOG CLASP® NOMINATED FOR TECHNICAL EXCELLENCE & CREATIVITY AWARD

— CLASP® system recognized in the category of Signal Processing Technology/Hardware —

Nashville-based Endless Analog today announces that its remarkable CLASP® system has been nominated for a 2010 Technical Excellence & Creativity Award in the category of Outstanding Technical Achievement, Signal Processing Technology/Hardware.

CLASP was nominated for the upcoming 26th Annual Technical Excellence & Creativity Awards (TEC) by top industry pros – engineers, studio owners, producers and other leading industry figures – further underscoring the system’s growing reputation within the professional audio industry.

Commenting on their nomination, Endless Analog founder and CLASP inventor Chris Estes commented, “We're very proud to be acknowledged for the CLASP by the top industry professionals. It is truly an honor to receive such accolades from our peers!"

The 26th Annual TEC Awards, presented by the TEC Foundation for Excellence in Audio, will be held on January 14, 2011 at the NAMM Show in Anaheim, California. The TEC Awards was established in 1985 to honor outstanding achievement in professional audio production and product innovation. The Nominations were made by a panel of approximately 100 audio industry veterans, in a variety of fields. Winners will be determined by members of professional audio and sound production organizations, through online voting conducted by an independent company. Voting will take place from November 1 through 30, 2010. Winners will be announced at a ceremony to be held Friday evening, January 14, at the Anaheim Hilton as a special highlight of NAMM, the leading international music products trade show. The ceremony will include the presentation of the Les Paul Award and the TEC Awards Hall of Fame Induction.

About CLASP

CLASP is the world’s first and only pro audio hardware that lets you record on real analog tape with digital speed. CLASP provides sample accurate tape synchronization with zero latency analog monitoring while delivering a true Analog front end recording solution for Pro Tools. Already being used by top artists, producers and engineers worldwide, CLASP is re-inventing analog for the digital age. CLASP is employed by a diverse range of artists, engineers, producers and facilities, including Lenny Kravitz (at his new Bahamas-based Gregory Town Sound recording facility); Michael W. Smith; Denis Savage, engineer for Celine Dion; producers Nathan Chapman, Dave Cobb, Chuck Ainlay, John Fields and Tom “T-Bone” Edmunds; and studio facilities such as Clearwater, Florida’s Cleartrack Productions, Los Angeles, California’s Hemispheres Recording and Austria’s Prime Studios. Analog tape manufacturers recommended by Endless Analog for use with CLASP include ATR Magnetics and RMG International.

