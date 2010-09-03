RTR purchases Enterprise sQ server-based production system

One of Russia's leading broadcasters chooses Quantel for next generation operation

RTR, Russia's national TV channel, and a subsidiary of VGTRK the all-Russia State Television and Radio Company, has purchased a Quantel Enterprise sQ system to handle all of its in-house production needs. The system was purchased through Glosun, the Moscow-based System Integrator and Quantel reseller.

RTR has had a long relationship with Quantel, and until last year was using three Quantel Harriet systems in combination with third party video servers to produce its news programming. At the beginning of this year RTR purchased three Quantel sQ Edit Plus HD craft editors to take over the post production, and has now ordered two HD-ready sQ servers with 600 hours of storage to integrate the sQ Edit Plus craft editors into a full Enterprise sQ server-based production workflow. The system is book-ended with Quantel sQ Record and sQ Play ingest and playout applications, and will also incorporate an sQ Edit desktop editing application and connectivity to enable a Final Cut Pro editor to integrate fully with the Quantel workflow.

"We know from our many years of association with Quantel that their technology combines complete reliability with the fastest workflows to enable us to get great-looking material to air in the shortest possible time," said Igor Orlov, 1st Deputy Head Production & Technology of RTR. "It was a straightforward choice when it came to updating our production capability - Quantel's Enterprise sQ technology will give us the most productive and inclusive workflow available, and also plenty of flexibility to accommodate future developments. It is also well proven with many broadcasters around the world."

The system has been installed and commissioned by Glosun and will go live to air in later this month.