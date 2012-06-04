Triveni Digital CSO Richard Chernock to Present Keynote Lecture at IEEE International Symposium on Broadband Multimedia Systems and Broadcasting

PRINCETON, N.J. -- June 4, 2012 -- Triveni Digital today announced that Dr. Richard Chernock, the company's CSO, will be a distinguished keynote speaker and panelist during the 2012 IEEE International Symposium on Broadband Multimedia Systems and Broadcasting (BMSB). Chernock's keynote presentation on "Connected Television: Relationship to the Broadcaster" will take place on June 28 at 10:00 a.m. Additionally, he will participate in a panel discussion during the session "Challenges and Opportunities of Digital Broadcasting in a Smart Convergence Era," taking place June 29 at 3:20 p.m.

"Internet-connected televisions are rapidly growing in popularity, allowing viewers to stream different forms of content and access new informational services during an enhanced television experience. However, many of these new capabilities can limit a broadcaster's relationship with the viewer," said Chernock. "During both the keynote presentation and panel discussion I will explain the challenges today's broadcasters face in delivering interactive content to connected devices, and the work that is underway in developing broadcaster-oriented ecosystems optimized for connected TVs."

Chernock's keynote presentation will also discuss the current state of the worldwide connected TV environment and highlight what opportunities the different approaches offer broadcasters in terms of new functionality, as well as difficulties imposed by the delivery infrastructures.

Chernock has held many leadership positions within the ATSC, SCTE, and SMPTE standards committees, contributing to the creation of standards and recommended practices for DTV, metadata, and monitoring. He currently serves as chair of the ATSC Technology and Standards Group (TG1) and chair of the Non-Real-Time Services activity within ATSC. Chernock is the founder and chairman of the IEEE Broadcast Technology Society Distinguished Lecturer Program.

