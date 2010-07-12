3-D TV purchases predicted to reach 20 percent of all sets sold in U.S. by 2013

In-Stat is predicting that one in five TVs purchased in the United States in 2013 will be 3-D-capable sets. Year-over-year shipments are expected to grow 231 percent between 2010 and 2011, resulting in a doubling of the U.S. installed base of units for 3-D TVs from 2010 to 2011.

“High definition did create a wave of activity in the U.S. market, not seen since the introduction of color,” said In-Stat analyst Stephanie Ethier. “3-D TV promises to be the next significant innovation wave for living room entertainment.”

In-Stat previously said 3-D TV shipments would more than double next year, which makes sense given sets were just introduced to the market this year. Current shipment numbers are not yet available, but the Consumer Electronics Association’s estimate for all of 2010 is 1.05 million. There are nearly 115 million TV households in the United States with, on average, more than two TV sets. The In-Stat prediction would put 2011 shipments at about 2.4 million.

In other 3-D TV consumer uptake projections, the CEA is saying one-fourth of the people it polled online planned to buy a 3-D TV set within three years. The CEA posted the figure on Twitter, but didn’t say how many people it surveyed. Displaybank of South Korea recently predicted that 86 percent of all plasma displays sold around the world would be 3-D capable by 2013, according to IPTV News.