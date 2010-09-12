Yamaha Has An App for That

—iPad StageMix and AuviTran Network ASIO Streamer Support for M7CL Digital Console—

BUENA PARK, Calif.—In conjunction with an international launch at the Plasa Show, Yamaha Commercial Audio Systems, Inc. announces the availability of two new software programs in support of the Yamaha M7CL digital audio console.

StageMix is an application for the Apple iPad that allows remote control of M7CL mix functions via a simple, intuitive graphic interface from anywhere within wireless range. The application enables the engineer to set up monitor mixes from a performer’s position on stage directly controlling mix parameters via the iPad. To run StageMix on an iPad, a wireless connection from the iPad to a WIFI access point and an Ethernet connection from the WIFI access point to M7CLv3 is required.

Initial M7CLv3 controllable parameters scheduled to be implemented in StageMix are Sends on Faders, Input Channel Faders, Input Channel On/Off, Input Channel Parametric EQs, Input Channel Cue, Mix Master Faders, Mix Bus On/Off, Mix Bus Parametric EQs, Mix Bus Cue, Last Cue/Mix Cue Mode, and

Clear All Cues. Graphic EQs will be available in a subsequent version. Display only parameters implemented are Input Channel Names, Input Channel Meters, Mix/Matrix Bus Names, Mix Bus Meters, EQ Input Meter, and EQ Output Meter.

“With the introduction of the Mac iPad and its wide use in audio production, we felt it was necessary to provide our customers with the StageMix app for those customers who wish to control their M7CL consoles remotely,” states mixer product manager Kevin Kimmel.

The second new software product announcement is the AuviTran Network ASIO Streamer. ASIO™ (Audio Stream Input/Output) is a computer soundcard driver protocol for digital audio developed by Steinberg Media Technologies GmbH. It provides a low-latency, high fidelity interface between software applications and computer soundcards or ASIO devices. ASIO allows software to access the multi-channel capabilities of a wide range of powerful audio devices.

The AuviTran Network ASIO Streamer brings two renowned digital audio standards together—EtherSound and ASIO. The ability to directly connect an EtherSound network to high-performance ASIO-based recording and playback software makes it easy to add high-quality digital live recording and playback to EtherSound-capable sound systems. A single CAT5e Ethernet cable connected between the M7CL-48ES and a Windows-based computer running Steinberg Nuendo 5 or similar DAW software allows simultaneous recording of up to 48 channels when using three SB168-ES digital stage boxes connected to the M7CL-48ES. M7CL-48ES and EtherSound module firmware must be updated to the latest versions and appropriate driver software installed on the computer.

“AuviTran's Network ASIO Streamer support for the M7CL-48ES will make it easy for engineers to set up high-quality multi-track live recording,” says Kimmel.

StageMix will be available this fall free of charge and downloadable through the Apple iTunes Store. AuviTran Network ASIO Streamer will be available this fall free of charge and downloadable via Yamaha Commercial Audio Systems website.

For more information, visit www.yamahaca.com.

ASIO is a registered trademark of Steinberg Media Technologies GmbH.

