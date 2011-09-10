CLEAR-COM DISTRIBUTES OPTOCORE INTERCOM INTERFACES

New Offerings Provide Intercom Customers with a Full Solution to Route Audio, Control Data and Intercom Signals

AMSTERDAM, 10 SEPTEMBER, 2011 ─ Clear-Com, a global leader in critical voice communications systems, announces that it is now offering Optocore digital fibre and SANE CAT5 network interfaces for real-time audio, intercom, and data distribution. These products are a direct result of a strategic joint development partnership with Optocore GmbH, a pioneer in fibre-optic based audio and data network distribution. The first Clear-Com-Optocore devices, V3R-FX-INTERCOM for Clear-Com and the X6R-FX-INTERCOM for Clear-Com, will be featured on the Clear-Com stand at IBC 2011 (Stand 10.D29a.)

The V3R-FX-INTERCOM and X6R-FX-INTERCOM are intercom interfaces for the Optocore distribution networks based on the market-proven Optocore and SANE (Synchronous Audio Network plus Ethernet) technology platforms. The Optocore dual redundant fibre-ring-based network can transport up to 1024 channels of 48 kHz sampled digital audio or can be reallocated to route data and video signals simultaneously with multi-directional audio. The SANE platform is based on CAT5 cabling, which carries up to 64 channels of very low latency digital audio and a redundant pair operating at the standard 100Mbit Ethernet. By using a ring topology, SANE is fault tolerant like the Optocore fibre-based solution and supports up to 24 interface nodes.

“Optocore and SANE together enable the V3R-FX-INTERCOM and X6R-FX-INTERCOM devices to deliver a highly reliable, flexible and cost-effective solution for broadcast and live performance productions,” says Simon Browne, Senior Product Manager at Clear-Com. “These devices seamlessly integrate intelligent intercom systems – for a production of any size and across any number of locations – with the other analog or digital audio, data and/or video signals over a fully redundant fibre or CAT5 cables.”

Today, Clear-Com’s Hybrid Network, which consists of Eclipse matrices at the core, extends powerful intercom capabilities to an integrated network of user control panels, wireless beltpacks, 2-wire party lines and Intercom-over-IP applications. When operating over the Optocore network using the V3R-FX-INTERCOM and X6R-FX-INTERCOM devices, intercom audio from the Hybrid Network can be efficiently routed to intercom panels at any remote network location, with the added benefits of dual redundancy, ultra-low latency and high bandwidth.

“Since the X6R-FX-INTERCOM is equipped with eight intercom I/O’s and the V3R-FX-INTERCOM with four, it is possible to run the intercom communication over an Optocore system and send an analog output or console mix-minus to an intercom IFB – for example, using our DD2FR-FX MADI interface,” says Optocore Founder, Marc Brunke. “Each RJ-45 interface is fully compatible with Clear-Com, so there is no need to use special connectors or adapters, just straight CAT5 cable. This dramatically simplifies cabling and offers cost savings.”

Optocore and SANE features and benefits include:

• Purpose-designed for Professional Productions: High signal integrity and guaranteed quality of service (QoS) for the critical demands of broadcast and live production.

• Ultra Low Latency: Unique synchronous design delivers a fixed at 41.6µs from any point in the network to any other point, regardless of the number of nodes on the network.

• High Reliability: Fibre Ring redundancy with additional SANE CAT5 and provides 100 Mbps over Fibre and SANE CAT5.

• Easy to Operate: Extensive central software control and monitoring capabilities makes it easy to supervise the entire network, change settings, display levels and log events.

• High Scalability: Simply add devices for new functionality or a higher channel count as production needs grow.

About Clear-Com

Clear-Com, an HME company, is a global provider in professional voice communications systems since 1968. We develop and market proven intercom technologies such as Analog & Digital Partyline, Digital Matrix, Wireless and Intercom-over-IP systems for critical communication applications in broadcast, performance venues, military, government and enterprise markets. Recognized for our legacy of intercom innovations, production teams around the world have come to depend on Clear-Com for clear, reliable and scalable communications solutions. For more information, please visit www.clearcom.com.

About HM Electronics, Inc. (HME)

A privately held company founded in 1971, HME has continued to be a leading provider of innovative technology focused on enhancing productivity and customer service for multiple markets including pro audio, sports, and restaurants. HME developed the first wireless intercom system for pro audio and continues to introduce exciting, cutting-edge wireless intercoms that enhance communications, increase productivity and facilitate creativity for virtually any application. For more information, please visit www.hme.com.

About Optocore

Optocore, based in Munich, Germany, manufactures audio network systems. The global market leader in fibre optical networks for the last 19 years sets new standards with digital network technology in the field of audio communication. Optocore builds and develops synchronous optical fibre and copper networks for broadcast professionals, for fixed installations and live applications. The use of cutting edge technology and high-quality components guarantees durability and therefore long-term market placement. As an open platform, Optocore also offers other manufacturers the option to transfer conventional standard formats, used in the pro audio industry, via an Optocore network. Technical expertise and an extensive support structure are guaranteed to all customers, together with a high level of quality.