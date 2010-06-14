Integrated Microwave Technologies Assists Customers At 2010 World Cup With Complimentary Support And Services

Broadcast Company Scores with Helpful Play to Lend a Hand at 2010 FIFA Games

As the world comes together for the 2010 World Cup in South Africa, Integrated Microwave Technologies, a business unit within the Vitec Group's Videocom Division, and a leading digital microwave technology provider, is getting ready to bring into play a number of its Nucomm and RF Central brand wireless receiver and transmitter systems as emergency backup to its Johannesburg-based representative, Zimele Broadcasting Services, as a free service to its clients covering this year's FIFA World Cup games.

On behalf of IMT, Zimele will provide complimentary initial first line telephone support and distribute the units urgently to any customers in the rare event that a receiver or transmitter system fails - all in the name of the game! Zimele will personally hand courier the units to any venue within four hours of Johannesburg, and will use an express delivery service to Durban and Cape Town, all to lend a hand, or in this case, a foot.

"We are delighted to extend this free-of-charge service to our valued customers for such a prestigious and high-profile event," says Simon Clifford, director of international sales at Integrated Microwave Technologies. "As the most watched sporting event in the world, it is essential that our customers covering the event have the proper channels in place should something unexpectedly happen with the equipment, or if a question arises. We will ensure the gear is ready for action, and that the necessary communication channels are in place to support any customer's needs and requests efficiently."

Integrated Microwave Technologies will be loaning out from its Nucomm brand, the CamPac2 wireless camera transmitter and complementary Newscaster DR1 receiver. Both products are designed for portable and mobile video applications. From its RF Central brand, IMT will be providing the CMT-II camera mounted transmitter, PHT-II portable digital transmitter and X6-II six-way COFDM diversity receiver.

All of these products offer total value in high quality, low delay, standard definition and optional high definition encoding technology. The outstanding HD or SD video quality combined with low delay capabilities make them an excellent choice for sporting events, such as the World Cup. In particular, the PHT-II is an upgradable portable digital transmitter flexible in design, allowing the CMT-II camera transmitter to be used as a standalone at 100 mw or with an integral power amplifier that delivers 5 watts output power and lastly, RF Central's X6-II is a six-way COFDM diversity which now features an internal SD/HD decoder.

Clifford adds, "We have a number of South American and European customers in attendance, including the Associated Press Television News from the UK, and we are confident that any future customer who evaluates these systems will be very pleased and ready to purchase."