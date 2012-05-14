Axio TV and Beehive Networks to Launch OTT Service Powered by Broadcast International’s CodecSys

Salt Lake City – Broadcast International (OTC.BB: BCST), a leading provider of video management software and services for next-generation video internet protocol networks, was selected by Axio TV to deploy its patented CodecSys™ video encoding platform for Axio TV’s new over-the-top (OTT) service.

Axio TV, Inc, located in Orem, Utah, is the world's first a la carte Live TV Platform. The new service offers subscribers a low-cost alternative to programming available OTT or over-the-Internet by offering local TV channels, on-demand and other live streaming channels through a set top box over any broadband connection.

Beehive Networks, a regional cable TV company that serves rural subscribers in the western U.S., will provide services to Axio TV via deployment of CodecSys from Beehive’s head-end. The technology enables Beehive to partition its infrastructure and extend its network to more than 500,000 users in Axio TV’s marketplace. Broadcast International will receive a portion of the monthly subscriber fees in addition to an upfront software license fees.

Kevin Doman, founder and chairman of Axio TV, commented: “We are pleased to partner with Broadcast International and Beehive Networks which enables us to provide our subscribers this exciting new service with an extensive line-up of programming from a variety of sources — all of which is made possible through the adoption of the powerful CodecSys technology.”

Steve Jones, added: "Axio TV and Beehive Networks represent a new breed of broadcasters who understand the need to deliver a robust lineup to its end users across any device. By launching an aggressive OTT service, Axio TV creates a whole new category of video services for customers who want their content delivered to any screen without comprising their viewing experience. CodecSys breaks the bandwidth barrier to ensure cinema quality video delivered at unprecedented bandwidth.”

About Axio TV

Axio TV is the world’s first a la carte Live TV Platform. Customers will be able to choose which channels they want to subscribe to and which to leave out of their content lineup. One of the current problems with Internet-connected set top boxes is that in order to browse live content you're forced to jump in and out of apps and you lose the ability we're all used to with traditional TV of casual channel browsing. With Axio's dynamic channel guide you'll have the ability to view live internet-streaming content in the same familiar guide format. Axio TV have created a framework for content providers large and small to add their own channels to it marketplace and to set their own prices. For more information about Axio TV, go to info@axio.tv

About Broadcast International

Broadcast International is a leading provider of video-powered broadcast solutions, including IP, and digital satellite, Internet streaming and other types of wired/wireless network distribution. BI's patented CodecSys software is a breakthrough, multi-codec video compression technology that cuts video bandwidth requirements over satellite, cable, IP and wireless networks. By slashing bandwidth needs, CodecSys enables a new generation of applications such as streaming video to cell phones, and offers unprecedented price/ performance benefits for existing applications such as HD video.

Broadcast International is a public company (OTC.BB: BCST) headquartered in Salt Lake City, UT. For more information, please visit www.brin.com and www.codecsys.com.

Forward-Looking Statements

All statements in this news release that are not based on historical fact are "forward-looking statements" within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995 and the provisions of Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933, as amended, and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended (which Sections were adopted as part of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995). While management has based any forward-looking statements contained herein on its current expectations, the information on which such expectations were based may change. These forward-looking statements rely on a number of assumptions concerning future events and are subject to a number of risks, uncertainties, and other factors, many of which are outside of our control, that could cause actual results to materially differ from such statements. Such risks, uncertainties, and other factors include, but are not necessarily limited to, those set forth under the caption "Additional Factors That May Affect Our Business" in the Company's most recent Form 10-K and 10-Q filings, and amendments thereto. In addition, we operate in a highly competitive and rapidly changing environment, and new risks may arise. Accordingly, investors should not place any reliance on forward-looking statements as a prediction of actual results. We disclaim any intention to, and undertake no obligation to, update or revise any forward-looking statement.

