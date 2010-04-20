Top Performing Sennheiser Employees Honored During Company's Global Conference in Germany

OLD LYME, Conn. – April 19, 2010 – Audio specialist Sennheiser announced that three of its top-performing U.S.-based employees have been inducted into the company's President's Club. Gene Albrecht, Tom Facciolla and Ed Maloney were each recognized during Sennheiser's Global Conference, held in Germany last month.

The Sennheiser Global Conference is a corporate strategy meeting held each spring, and hosts Sennheiser employees from all over the world. The President's Club was established in 2007 to recognize and reward sales associates who deliver outstanding sales results.

Albrecht, Facciolla and Maloney each significantly exceeded their 2009 sales quotas, despite challenging economic conditions. Albrecht achieved outstanding sales success in the South Central region, Tom Facciolla significantly expanded Sennheiser's business in the greater NYC, NJ and PA area, while Ed Maloney effectively managed the growth of Sennheiser's consumer business in the Eastern U.S.

Each of the President's Club inductees were invited to celebrate their outstanding performances and to be personally recognized by the company's chairman and son of the company's founder, Professor Dr. Jörg Sennheiser.

"I am extremely pleased to recognize the outstanding performances of Gene, Tom and Ed," commented John Falcone, president and CEO of Sennheiser USA. "These Sennheiser employees were able to outperform, despite an uncooperative economic climate. Each of these individuals have made a significant contribution to our company's continued growth and are to be applauded for setting such an extremely high standard for the entire organization."

Everyone who attended the Sennheiser Global Conference participated in product and research workshops, while learning and collaborating about the company's strategies and developments for the coming year.