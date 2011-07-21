Blackmagic Design Releases Public Beta of DaVinci Resolve 8.0.1

Milpitas, CA - July 21, 2011 - Blackmagic Design today announced the release of a public beta of DaVinci Resolve 8.0.1 with support for Mac OS X Lion and with a new 3 way color corrector.

Included in DaVinci Resolve 8.0.1 is support for the new Mac OS X 10.7 Lion operating system, as well as a new 3 way color corrector. This new 3 way color corrector works in parallel with Resolve’s primary color corrector, and features a much simpler color wheel user interface! This 3 way color corrector accommodates all the creativity of YRGB grading, while looking very similar to the basic color correction tools found in non linear editing software.

“The 3 way color corrector makes it much easer to get started using Resolve as a new user, and will allow thousands of video editors to use Resolve for their color correction using the same workflow they are familiar with. However when combined with the high quality algorithms and the creativity of YRGB, these new Resolve users will get much better results,” said Grant Petty, CEO, Blackmagic Design.

About DaVinci Resolve

Blackmagic Design’s DaVinci Resolve is the world’s highest performance color correction solution for Mac OS X and Linux computers. DaVinci Resolve supports more real time color correction than any other system because it’s not limited by the performance of the computer it’s running on. DaVinci Resolve eliminates this performance barrier because its based on a cluster of high performance GPU cards, so all processing is always real time. DaVinci Resolve has the power of a true real time performance solution so handles complex color grades even when using dozens of primaries, secondaries, Power Windows™, multi point tracking, blurs, and more. DaVinci Resolve provides incredible performance in a low cost solution can then easily upgrade by adding extra GPU’s for supercomputer power to handle 4K resolutions, stereoscopic 3D and real time grading direct from raw camera files such as ARRI raw and RED raw R3D files can be handled with ease.

Availability and Price

DaVinci Resolve 8 is available now starting from US$995 via Blackmagic Design resellers worldwide. All current Blackmagic Design DaVinci Resolve 8 customers can now download the DaVinci Resolve 8.0.1 beta from the Blackmagic Design web site.

About Blackmagic Design

Blackmagic Design creates the world’s highest quality video editing products, color correctors, video converters, video monitoring, routers, live production switchers, disk recorders, waveform monitors and film restoration software for the feature film, post production and television broadcast industries. Blackmagic Design’s DeckLink capture cards launched a revolution in quality and affordability, while the company’s DaVinci Emmy™ award winning color correction products have dominated the television and film industry since 1984. Blackmagic Design continues ground breaking innovations including stereoscopic 3D and 4K workflows. Founded by world leading post production editors and engineers, Blackmagic Design has offices in the USA, UK, Japan, Singapore, and Australia. For more information, please check www.blackmagic-design.com.