Christie Projects for Electrosonic at Kuwait 360 Mall Family Entertainment Center

The 360 Mall’s Family Entertainment Center in Kuwait features an all-around immersive mall experience offering top-of-the-line rides and the latest video games and skill tests for the entire family.

Drawing on Christie projection systems, Electrosonic designed, supplied, installed and programmed extensive LED lighting, digital signage, video projection, special effects, audio and show control for what has become a go-to destination. The concept was created by Tamdeen Entertainment Company and designed by Concept i Design.

Helping to put the ‘fun’ into the ‘Infunity Zone,’ with its assortment of rides, is a Christie DS+750, 7500 ANSI lumens 1-chip DLP® SXGA+ projector. Working in combination with GestureTek gesture-controlled tracking technology, images are projected vertically down onto the floor, enabling children to interact with the content of popping balloons and swimming fish.

Elsewhere, the Freeze Club (with its North Pole motif) offers a unique venue for Kuwaiti teens with arcades, video games and simulators. An interactive video wall at the entrance features two Christie DHD700 1-chip DLP® HD projectors — again working with GestureTek cameras and tracking systems, and outputting 6500 ANSI lumens — allowing young guests to interact with the content, while low-lying fog is generated at the foot of the video wall. The DHD700 contains a unique, user-changeable, twin-color wheel system for high brightness and rich-color options, as well as a choice of six motorized HD lens.

Creating further impact in Infunity are 67 LED fixtures, which bathe the games area in light and generate excitement with color changes, while an entire wall of 18 displays forms an art installation in the middle of the zone’s large atrium. Infunity also features a 10 mm thick, 7.68 meter by 4.8 meter (25 feet 2 inches by 8 feet 9 inches) LED video wall, possibly the largest LED wall in Kuwait.

Electrosonic also injected the Freeze Club with 15 LCD digital signage systems to display advertising and information, while a low-resolution wall, boasting over 2,000 meters (6,562 feet) of LEDs, wraps around the entire room and displays fire, rain, graphics and abstract patterns. Enhanced by smoke effects, a laser system installed by Electrosonic recreates the Aurora Borealis on the domed ceiling.

The complex also incorporates a 20-lane Bowling Room (plus separate VIP lanes), which includes 3,500 individual strands of color-changing fibers in a nine-chandelier array. The overall installation incorporates an advanced audio solution, with central and local control racks and centrally located Medialon servers control digital signage throughout the complex.

Electrosonic’s work in the complex spanned 18 months with local labor and support provided by aDawliah.