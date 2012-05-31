Mix Engineer Jonathan Freed Uses SoundField Mic From Wohler to Give Viewers an In-Stadium Sound Experience

As U.S. Distributor of SoundField Premium Surround Mic and Processor Systems, Wohler Provides Freed With Quality Mics for NBA and NFL Broadcasts

SAN FRANCISCO -- May 31, 2012 -- Wohler Technologies today announced that it has provided mix engineer Jonathan Freed with the SoundField DSF-2 microphone and DSF-3 digital surround processor for his work on NBA games and Monday-night NFL match-ups. Wohler is the U.S. distributor for the SoundField line of mics and processors.

"I've known about SoundField microphones since they were invented, and I have always wanted to experiment with one," said Freed, who has been mixing audio for broadcast for more than 25 years. "The SoundField capsules have an extraordinarily smooth and wide response, at least equal to the very best microphones I have heard in 40 years of mixing, with a tremendous sense of detail and the sonic illusion of being located inside the stadium. The front-side pickup provides a heightened sense of size and place while the rear channels pick up a natural and convincing sense of being surrounded by the excited fans in the stands."

Freed is responsible for capturing and sub-mixing all of the field-side audio on the Monday night football games, and he has been miking in 5.1 surround since he first began working on NFL's weekly coverage three seasons ago. SoundField's multi-capsule microphones capture audio from a single point source, rendering it completely phase-coherent. This is an advantage in 5.1 audio capture, as the surround ambience captured by SoundField mics can be collapsed to stereo or even mono for legacy broadcast without introducing any phase artifacts.

"Audio from the Soundfield DSF-2 always folds down well," said Freed. "I am a fan of coherence where possible, and I always arrange my arrays so that my audio will fold down well to mono, stereo, or LtRt. SoundField fits right into that philosophy."

Freed also credits the DSF-2 for its ability to be reoriented, once rigged, by adjustment of the mic's control box. "If you get an unexpectedly loud section of the crowd in, say, the right rear of the soundstage, you can tip the microphone away from that area electronically. Before I had the DSF-2, I had to shut off one mic array to achieve the same thing, and that could unbalance the sound."

Further information about SoundField products and other products offered by Wohler Technologies is available at www.wohler.com.

# # #

About SoundField

U.K. manufacturer SoundField specializes in digital and analog surround and stereo microphone systems for the broadcast and recording industries, software and hardware upmix and downmix processors, and surround and stereo post-production software. Based on a unique multicapsule design, SoundField's microphone systems allow users to capture and output audio in mono, phase-coherent stereo, 5.1, or any future surround format using a single microphone and processor. Over recent years, the company's digital microphone systems have become the standard means of originating 5.1 audio for high-definition television transmission among many of the world's leading broadcasters.

About Wohler Technologies Inc.

Wohler's tradition of innovation began with the creation of the industry's first in-rack audio, video, and data monitoring category and continues today through its development of signal management and monitoring solutions for video, audio, captioning, and loudness applications. Wohler's 2012 acquisition of RadiantGrid Technologies extends this award-winning product line to include the Wohler RadiantGrid New Media Automation Platform for efficient file-based content creation and distribution, quality control, and faster-than-real-time transcoding and standards conversion. This new offering, combined with the company's proven, cost-effective confidence monitoring, compliance recording, and content management solutions, ensures high-quality media production across any platform and delivery to any device. More information about Wohler is available at www.wohler.com.

Photo Link: www.wallstcom.com/Wohler/DSF2AndDSF3.zip