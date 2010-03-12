Digital Rapids at the 2010 NAB Show — Connecting Content to Opportunity

Booth # SL6010

Digital Rapids is bringing our comprehensive range of solutions for transforming and distributing media to the 2010 NAB Show, in booth number SL6010 (Lower South Hall).

Digital Rapids connects content to opportunity, providing the leading solutions for bringing television, film and web content to wider audiences and the latest viewing platforms. Scaling from standalone appliances to integrated, multi-solution global workflows, our live and on-demand systems provide unparalleled productivity, quality, flexibility and efficiency while streamlining our customers' operations.

From encoding and transcoding to management and delivery, our multi-format solutions enable superior live viewing experiences, file-based workflows and efficient content distribution. Our products empower applications including Internet TV, IPTV, VOD, broadcast, post production, mobile video, corporate and government communications, education, worship and archive.

In addition to exciting new products being unveiled for the first time at the show, we will feature some new products previewed late last year and new versions of our established solutions:

Live Web, Mobile and IPTV (new product!)

Our StreamZ Live family of encoders features exceptional output quality and robust reliability for live distribution channels from Internet TV and IPTV to mobile video. The new StreamZHD Live ABR adaptive streaming system encodes and streams live HD and SD content with unparalleled quality and performance for delivery through the latest generation of adaptive bit rate delivery technologies. Building on Digital Rapids' ability to output the highest number of multiple formats, resolutions and bit rates simultaneously in real time, StreamZHD Live ABR supports Adobe Flash Media Server Dynamic Streaming, Microsoft IIS Smooth Streaming, and adaptive delivery for the Apple iPhone. Adaptive bit rate delivery ensures that viewers receive the highest quality viewing experience possible even under changing bandwidth and playback conditions. For multi-channel, enterprise-class deployments, multiple StreamZHD Live ABR encoders can be combined with the scalable Digital Rapids Broadcast Manager software for enterprise-class management, automation, scheduling, monitoring and failover.

The award-winning TouchStream portable live streaming appliance will also be featured, delivering our renowned quality in a fully self-contained form factor ideal for live event coverage, corporate and government communications, education, worship and more. TouchStream appliances combine flexible features with unparalleled ease of use through an intuitive touch-screen interface, with multi-format models providing easy adaptability to varying requirements.

On-Demand and File-Based Workflows (new version!)

Digital Rapids offers the industry's leading multi-format ingest, encoding and transcoding solutions. Our versatile StreamZHD studio encoding system will be showcased with new version 3.2 software. StreamZHD provides unparalleled-quality capture and encoding to multiple simultaneous output formats from live and tape-based sources, providing the ideal gateway to file-based production, distribution and archive workflows. Also featuring the live streaming capabilities of our StreamZ Live encoders and transcoding from existing media files in dozens of input formats, StreamZHD provides unmatched flexibility, format support, efficiency and automation for applications from post production and archive to multi-platform live and on-demand distribution. New features in version 3.2 include integrated segmenting for Apple iPhone delivery, powerful JPEG2000 encoding and workflow integration, YouTube Content ID fingerprinting support, Microsoft PlayReady digital rights management support and more.

The latest version of the enterprise-class Digital Rapids Transcode Manager distributed media transcoding software will also be showcased, featuring many of the same enhancements. Transcode Manager provides efficient transcoding automation, management, intelligent load balancing, fault tolerance, extensive format support and integration with leading third-party Quality Control (QC) analysis tools for automated verification of output files.

Content Delivery and Distribution (new product!)

The MediaMesh content delivery system combines a robust delivery framework with full-featured receiving appliances, providing efficient transfer of digital media between content providers, contributors, aggregators and distribution partners. Optimizing delivery of HD, SD and Digital Cinema content over terrestrial IP networks and satellite, MediaMesh significantly lowers the costs of delivery for content from ad spots to syndicated series and long-form features. MediaMesh RX receiving appliances provide powerful functionality including integrated review, inventory management, transcoding, re-packaging and playout. New extensions will be shown for easy management of the entire distribution chain, from ingest and approvals to receiving.

New version 1.2 of the Digital Rapids C2 data delivery software will also be demonstrated, combining exceptionally fast speed and reliability with parallel transfers and a mesh topology for outstanding efficiency when distributing any type of data files to multiple recipients.