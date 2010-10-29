Prism Projection’s RevEAL Color Wash Luminaires Light Up NBC Access Hollywood Live Emmy Awards Red Carpet Show

Prism Projection's RevEAL Color Wash instruments made their red-carpet debut on "The 62nd Primetime Emmy Awards Red Carpet Special" on NBC. A team from "Access Hollywood" produced the live program, which showcased Emmy nominees and guests as they arrived at the Nokia Theatre in downtown Los Angeles.

"For some time we've been interested in moving toward energy-efficient LED technology for daylight/exterior red carpet-type applications, but the consensus has always been that LEDs just don't have enough 'punch,'" says Steve Holt, production manager with "Access Hollywood."

After seeing some "promising advancements" in LEDs at NAB 2010, Holt and his team researched the subject and field-tested fixtures from several manufacturers. "We wanted to know definitively if we could light a red carpet platform for a live network show using LED technology," he explains. "Time and time again we heard from manufacturers that their products were the brightest LED on the market, but we remained underwhelmed until we saw the RevEAL Color Wash."

They were "initially impressed with the sleek design and modern look of the fixtures - as were other media outlets covering the Emmys," he notes. "But what really sold us was the quantity and quality of the light output."

Prism Projection's RevEAL Color Wash (RevEAL CW) is a professional-grade, environmentally-friendly LED fixture with unparalleled color rendering, palette, repeatability and beam quality.

It features TrueSource(tm) optical and color LED management technology for precise and repeatable color and produces a fully blended LED beam for uniform and consistent beam quality. RevEAL CW also offers an extended color gamut using a five-color mixing process: red, green, blue, cyan and amber. Its real-time tri-stimulus optical feedback sensor ensures precise and accurate color.

The lights were specified and provided by Acey Decy in San Fernando, Ca. "After evaluating the Reveal CW unit, we immediately saw the advantages of the fixture for a variety of applications required by our Rental and Sales departments. It has great tungsten, daylight, and RGB output with a CRI above 95. The beam field is very even from the center to the edges and the ease of changing beam angles is easy with the multiple lenses available. We are very pleased with the performance of the fixture," comments Acey Decy V.P of Operations, Carlos Sandoval.

RevEAL CW has been awarded Live Design's Lighting Product of the Year 2009/2010, LDI's Best Debuting Product for Lighting 2009 and the Association of British Theatre Technicians' Best New Lighting Product of 2010.

"When all was said and done we got exactly what we were looking for with the RevEAL Color Wash: plenty of punch and throw to balance against the harsh sunlight, as well as minimal heat and power consumption," Holt says.

