Jünger Audio Announces Integration With VSM

Dynamics processing specialist Jünger Audio is delighted to announce that the groundbreaking C8000 LEVEL MAGIC™ automated audio loudness control system can now connect to the Virtual Studio Manager (VSM) panels that are commonly used in Outside Broadcast vehicles and broadcast facilities where space is at a premium.

Using the EMBER protocol, the VSM server can now talk to all units in Jünger Audio’s C8000 series. Once they have been correctly programmed, these units can be located in a machine room but controlled via the VSM panel on board the OB vehicle, thus saving a considerable amount of weight and rack space.

Peter Pörs, managing director of Jünger Audio, says: “Multi-device control interfaces are very useful tools in today’s broadcast world and are becoming more and more important for many operators. Being able to interface with one of the world leaders is thus of key importance for our company. Jünger Audio has understood that users look for ‘operation synergies’ and the VSM integration is our first step towards increasing development for third party control of our algorithms.”

VSM is a one-stop control solution for broadcasters, allowing them to manage communications between routers, mixers, converters and many other third party devices. The system, which is incorporated into more than 75% of all European mobile broadcast trucks, joins these devices together under one operational layer. This provides substantial production benefits as only one operational system is necessary to manage even the most diverse workflows, devices and demands.

