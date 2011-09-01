LiveU Expands Collaboration with Panasonic to Deliver First HD 3D Live Mobile Broadcast in a Backpack

Live demonstration will take place at LiveU’s Stand (Hall 3, No. 3.B43) during IBC Amsterdam

IBC 2011, RAI Amsterdam, Stand No. 3.B43, September 1, 2011 - LiveU (www.liveu.tv), the pioneer of portable video-over-cellular solutions, and Panasonic AVC Systems Europe, today announced expanded collaboration to facilitate HD 3D live mobile broadcasts over cellular networks for news, sports, music, corporate sponsorship and other high-profile events. The first HD 3D live mobile broadcast will be demonstrated on the LiveU stand no. 3.B43 at IBC Amsterdam (September 9–14).

The solution combines LiveU’s LU60 broadcast-quality video uplink system together with Panasonic’s AG-3DA1 camera, the world’s first integrated twin-lens full HD 3D professional camcorder.

Takashi Uchida, Marketing General Manager, Panasonic AVC System Europe Company, said: “The LiveU collaboration demonstrates the high-quality, robust capability of mobile technology for 3D TV. With the London Olympics coming up and other major events, there is growing demand for HD 3D live mobile broadcasts. Our 3D live broadcasts from the 2011 French Open at Roland Garros proved very popular and cellular technology will give us even greater flexibility during similar events.”

According to recent studies, the 3D TV market worldwide is expected to surpass the landmark figure of US$100 Billion by the coming year 2014 (source: ReportLinker / Renub Research).

Samuel Wasserman, LiveU’s CEO, said, “We’re excited to collaborate with the industry giant Panasonic to bring the latest technological innovation in the cellular video uplink space. With the growing trend of 3D TV and talk of 3D broadcast channels, our bonded HD mobile solution offers a highly cost-effective 3D alternative to expensive satellite systems. We believe that 3D will be part of broadcasters’ standard equipment in the coming years.”

LiveU’s flagship LU60 product is the industry’s first bonded 3G/4G LTE backpack with proprietary RF technology for superior resiliency, up to 1080 HD video and sub-second latency for a satellite-like experience.

In June 2011, LiveU and Panasonic joined with Vue Networks and ZiiMAX to demonstrate the first HD 3D live mobile broadcast over 4G in Asia.

LiveU will be demonstrating the HD 3D live mobile broadcast with its range of uplink solutions at its stand no. 3.B43 (Hall 3) at IBC 2011, RAI Amsterdam, September 9-13.

About Panasonic

Panasonic Corporation is a worldwide leader in the development and manufacture of electronic products for a wide range of consumer, business, and industrial needs. Based in Osaka, Japan, the company recorded consolidated net sales of 8.69 trillion yen (US$105.0billion) for the year ended March 31, 2011. The company's shares are listed on the Tokyo, Osaka, Nagoya and New York (NYSE:PC) stock exchanges. For more information on the company and the Panasonic brand, visit the company's website at http://panasonic.net/

About LiveU

LiveU (www.liveu.tv) is the pioneer of broadcast-quality, video-over-cellular solutions that allow live video transmission (HD and SD) from any location around the world. LiveU’s solutions include multiple 4G LTE/3G, HSPA+, WiMAX and Wi-Fi cellular links, which are optimised for maximum video quality based on the available network conditions. With top-tier customers in 60+ countries across five continents, LiveU’s solutions have been used at high-profile events, including the 2011 British Royal Wedding Academy Awards®, GRAMMY Awards®, Super Bowl, Brazilian Carnival, World Cup in South Africa, 2008 Beijing Olympic Games, and President Obama’s inaugural train ride from Philadelphia to D.C.

