AUDIO-TECHNICA DISPLAYS EXPANDED 40 SERIES

— Groundbreaking new ribbon microphones, stereo condenser and multi-pattern condenser bolster A-T’s award-winning 40 Series —

NAB EXPO, LAS VEGAS, NV, April 12, 2010 — Audio-Technica, a leading innovator in transducer technology for over 45 years, displays its four latest 40 Series microphone offerings: the AT4080 and AT4081 Bidirectional Active Ribbon Microphones, the AT4050ST Stereo Condenser Microphone and the AT4047MP Multi-Pattern Condenser Microphone. These four products have also recently been certified by the Music Engineering and Technology Alliance (METAlliance).

The AT4080 and AT4081 are Audio-Technica’s first-ever ribbon microphones. A-T’s R&D team in Japan engineered and manufactured the AT4080 and AT4081 from the ground up, utilizing a hand-built, proprietary design with rugged construction. With these groundbreaking microphones, A-T achieves the coveted ribbon microphone sound while solving the problems of fragility and low output that have historically plagued ribbon mics. With 18 patents pending, the mics’ innovative ribbon transducer advances the evolution of ribbon microphone technology, combining remarkable durability and high SPL capability with smooth, rich audio quality. The AT4080’s footprint is that of a side-address condenser, and the AT4081 resembles a pencil condenser.

The AT4050ST, a stereo version of A-T’s acclaimed AT4050, is a stereo side-address condenser microphone with independent cardioid and figure-of-eight elements, configured in a mid-side arrangement with switch-selectable internal matrixing. The AT4050ST offers the choice of either a left-right stereo output (wide 127º or narrow 90º) via the microphone’s internal matrixing system, or discreet mid-side signals for later manipulation.

The AT4047MP, developed in direct response to end users requesting a multi-pattern version of A-T’s legendary AT4047/SV, features a warm vintage sound with exceptionally low self-noise, a wide dynamic range and high SPL capability. It is a side-address externally polarized (DC bias) multi-pattern condenser microphone with three switchable polar patterns: omnidirectional, cardioid and figure-eight. The AT4047MP’s transformer-coupled output and specially tuned element provide sonic characteristics reminiscent of early F.E.T. studio microphone designs.

As with all of A-T’s 40 Series microphones, the AT4080, AT4081, AT4050ST and AT4047/SV come standard with a newly-announced extended 5-year warranty.

In 1992, Audio-Technica changed the landscape of the recording industry with the launch of its groundbreaking AT4033 Condenser Microphone, the cornerstone of what was to become

A-T’s renowned 40 Series line of microphones. Today, the 40 Series represents the benchmark in studio microphones for leading producers and engineers, as well as high-profile artists in all genres of music.

For more information, please visit www.audio-techn ica.com.