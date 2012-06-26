TDN Chooses Calrec's Artemis for International Sports Coverage in Mexico

HEBDEN BRIDGE, U.K. -- June 26, 2012 -- TDN, the sports production arm of Mexico's multimedia giant Grupo Televisa, has installed Calrec's Artemis audio console at its production center in Mexico City. Grupo Televisa is the largest mass media company in Latin America and the Spanish-speaking world.

Upgrading from its legacy equipment, TDN specified a 32-fader Artemis to provide a wide range of audio services for the production of several sports shows and events.

"The technology embodied in the Artemis gives us a far greater range of operational possibilities, and that's exactly what we need both to streamline our workflow and to cater to the expanding variety of audio services our production teams require," said Fernando Howard Neale, sub-director general for TDN.

Artemis delivers an enormous routing and processing capacity, which belies its modest footprint. Using a combination of OLED displays, touch screens, and light-emitting knobs, the soft Artemis control surface provides not only instant visual feedback, but also a flexibility that enables the user to reconfigure the desk on the fly.

Artemis utilizes Bluefin(TM)2, the next generation of Calrec's trademark Bluefin High Density Signal Processing platform, to provide substantial resources. At 48 kHz, Bluefin2 gives Artemis up to 640 channel processing paths, 128 program busses, 64 IFB/Track outputs, and 32 auxiliaries. Artemis also features a second compressor/limiter in each channel, more than 70 minutes of assignable delay, and three independent APFL systems for multiple-operator use. Like all Calrec designs, these facilities do not share resources and thus are available to the user at all times.

Every Artemis is equipped with a fully integrated 8192² crosspoint router. Hydra2, Calrec's second-generation proprietary networking system, provides seamless, scalable audio networking of audio mixing consoles with the routers and I/O interfaces, allowing a variety of resources to be easily added and shared. Furthermore, there is the potential for unlimited future expansion through the addition of extra I/O resources, consoles, and stand-alone routers to the network as the requirement arises.

As with all Calrec consoles, the inclusion of full automatic hot-swap redundancy is part of the system architecture. On Artemis, all DSP, control processor, router, power supplies, and connections are fully redundant.

"Now that TDN has adopted Artemis as its preferred audio console, TDN's staff will be able to experience a completely new level of flexibility and efficiency that will result in higher production quality for all of TDN's premium sports coverage," said Calrec's Dave Letson, regional director of sales.

# # #

About Grupo Televisa

Grupo Televisa is the second largest media conglomerate in Latin America behind Organizações Globo, with interests in television production and broadcasting, programming for pay television, international distribution of television programming, direct-to-home satellite services, publishing and publishing distribution, cable television, radio production and broadcasting, professional sports and show business promotions, paging services, feature film production and distribution, dubbing, and the operation of a horizontal Internet portal.

About Calrec Audio, Ltd.

Calrec Audio, part of D&M Holdings Inc., is exclusively dedicated to excellence in audio mixing for on-air and live production. A broadcast specialist for more than 40 years, Calrec has developed a range of digital consoles relied on by the world's most successful broadcasters. For putting sound in the picture, broadcasters put their trust in Calrec. More information is available at www.calrec.com and www.community.calrec.com.