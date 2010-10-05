WAVES INTRODUCES VIDEO SOUND SUITE

— Designed for professional video editors, Waves Video Sound Suite features six Waves plugins to help reduce noise, clean up and enhance dialog, smooth-out and maximize volume, re-create room acoustics and more —

Waves Audio, the world’s leading developers of professional audio signal processing technologies, introduces the Waves Video Sound Suite. Professional video editors know that first impressions are lasting impressions. With producers and clients focused on every frame, even rough cuts have to win them over, meaning that what comes out of the speakers has to be every bit as good as what’s up on screen. With the new Waves Video Sound Suite of audio plugins, video editors can accomplish this, quickly and easily. Using the same plugins as the industry’s leading movie and game audio professionals, Waves Video Sound Suite lets users do it all – reduce noise, clean up and enhance dialog, smooth-out and maximize volume, re-create room acoustics and more.

Video Sound Suite integrates seamlessly into Avid Media Composer 5, Apple Soundtrack Pro and Sony Vegas, and includes special presets for video editors. Because Video Sound Suite features real-time plugins, it is no longer necessary to render or create new files for every audio adjustment, and making audio changes weeks or months later is a breeze.

Video Sound Suite includes the following Waves plugins:

Renaissance Compressor, which helps keep volume levels under control, for smoother, more consistent cuts.

W43 Noise Reduction Plugin, which reduces ambient noise such as hiss, hum, traffic, wind and air conditioning.

IR-L Reverb, which allows users to place sounds in real ambient spaces, add atmosphere and smooth-out tight edits.

Q10 Equalizer, which lets users enhance frequencies, cut lows and add highs so the voice cuts through, or zoom in and clean up problem areas.

DeEsser, which tames sibilance (i.e. the “ess” and “shh” sounds which can make voices sound harsh and distorted)

L1 Limiter, which delivers louder, clearer sound to individual sources as well as final mixes.

Waves Video Sound Suite is Native only, and lists for USD $850 MSRP. For more information, please visit www.waves.com.