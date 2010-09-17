ANTON/BAUER FEATURES CINE VCLX BATTERIES, ARRI ALEXA POWER SOLUTIONS, SO-SF35 AND SO-14/28 SNAP-ON® BELTS AT CINEC 2010

MUNICH, GERMANY, September 17, 2010 – Anton/Bauer®, a brand of The Vitec Group, and the world’s premier provider of batteries, chargers, lighting and other mobile power systems for the professional broadcast, video and film industries, will showcase its CINE VCLX Batteries, SO-SF35 and SO-14/28 Snap-On® Belts and ARRI Alexa Power Solutions at CINEC 2010 – International Trade Fair for Cine Equipment and Technology.

Anton/Bauer will demonstrate the versatility of its powerful solutions for broadcast and film environments at its booth 3-D20, including:

• CINE VCLX BATTERIES: The CINE power system provides ultimate power performance, extended run-times and flexibility. Ideal for remote locations, the CINE VCLX batteries are powerful enough to run a camera and stand-up light simultaneously for more than five hours. The safe and high power draw performance of the Nickel Metal Hydride cell technology can also power microwaves, recorders, and lighting, including HMI’s and the Litepanels 1x1 LED panels. The CINE VCLX includes (2) 4-pin XLR for 14.4V and (1) 3-pin XLR for 28V, and provides dual simultaneous outputs (20 amps at 14.4V; 12 amps at 28V).

• SO-SF35 and SO-14/28 Snap-On® Belts: Snap-On Belts are an ideal solution for utilizing current battery inventory and replacing old NiCad belts with any Logic Series® batteries. They can also be used with any two Logic Series® Batteries and offer limited hot swap capability for continuous power. The SO-14/28 for universal applications includes 4-pin XLR for 14.4v (fused at 10 amps) and 3-pin XLR for 28V (fused at 12 amps) and provides simultaneous 14.4V and 28V outputs. The SO-14/28 provides 28V output for all film cameras, digital cameras and 30V lighting, as well as 14.4V output for cameras, recorders, lighting and other field production gear. The SO-SF35, designed specifically for the Sony F23 and F35 cameras, offers dual simultaneous voltage outputs via 8-pin LEMO connector at 14.4V (11-17V range; 10 amp maximum) and 28V (12 amps maximum).

• ARRI Alexa Power Solutions: Anton/Bauer provides a wide variety of power options for the ARRI Alexa digital camera. Utilizing any Logic Series® batteries from Li-Ion to NiMH, you can use belts, hot swap, mounts, or mount a battery directly to the back of the camera. With the QR Hot Swap-AR you can use two of the DIONIC HC or DIONIC HCX for seamless hot swapping and longer run-times. A unique feature with the Anton/Bauer QR Hot Swap-AR allows battery communication to be transmitted to the camera. Also, the ALEXA camera allows you to “hot swap” between the on-board battery and the CINE-VCLX series.

