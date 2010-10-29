AES Convention-goers Make Plans to Meet Acoustical Designer Lawrence Swist

Lawrence Swist, principle of Lawrence P. Swist Designs, a full-service acoustical design and consulting firm specializing in environmental solutions for recording studios, production suites and postproduction facilities, will be meeting attendees at the AES convention in San Francisco, November 5-7.

Swist will be sharing The Recording Studio Insurance Program booth (#1326) on the floor of the annual Audio Engineering Society convention at Moscone Center. Convention-goers will want to be sure to drop by to explore the state of the art with him and review recent projects he has completed for the Conservatory of Music at the State University of New York (SUNY), Purchase; the United States Military Academy at West Point; and New York City’s Quad Recording Studios.

Swist’s designs have gained wide recognition within the industry as innovative, aesthetically pleasing and highly ergonomic in function. Swist is also well known as a lecturer, master class teacher and author; his reference book on studio design and construction is due out in ADD DATE.

About Lawrence P. Swist Designs

Since its inception, Lawrence P. Swist Designs has created a wide range of environmental solutions for facilities requiring critical listening areas. Its designs have gained wide recognition within the industry and industry publications as innovative, aesthetically pleasing and highly ergonomic in function. The company views each facility as a new opportunity to create a unique environmental solution in which the client can pursue and advance the state of the art.

