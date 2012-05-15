ESE features DC-powered 3G/HD/SD-SDI distribution amplifiers

ESE showcased its new DV-207/DC (1x4) and DV-208/DC (1x12) DC-powered 3G/HD/SD-SDI distribution amplifiers at the 2012 NAB Show.

The distribution amplifiers provide cable equalization, reclocking and distribution. They feature high-performance and low-cost and are able to distribute 3Gb/s, 1.5Gb/s and 270Mb/s data rates.

The units can equalize 400m @ 270Gb/s, 200m @ 1.5Gb/s and 140m @ 3Gb/s of 1694A coax cable. Non-SMPTE data rates can be distributed by using the internal reclock-enable switch.

The DV-207/DC and the DV-208/DC can pass data rates from 143Mb/s to 2.97Gb/s while in Bypass mode and are ASI-compliant. The units are powered from a user-supplied external DC supply of +12 to +35V, supplied via a locking miniature XLR connector.

The DV-207/DC and DV-208/DC are now available and ready to ship.