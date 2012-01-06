Look Solutions’ Foggers and Hazers Fill the Bill for Roger George Rentals’ Motion Picture and TV Customers

Roger George Rentals, the SFX rentals and expendables company in Van Nuys, California owned by Oscar-winning special effects/pyrotechnics veteran Thaine Morris, can't keep Look Solutions' foggers and hazers on the shelf.

"We have 100 of them out in other people's hands, on movie sets and episodic television productions," says Thaine. "They're great products and very durable. We have almost no problems with them and never see them coming back for repair."

Roger George has rented Look Solutions foggers and hazers to director Clint Eastwood's "J. Edgar;" the upcoming "Lincoln" from Steven Spielberg and "Django Unchained" from Quentin Tarantino; the superhero "Avengers," "The Amazing Spider-Man," the "Star Trek" sequel and "Gangster Squad" due out next year; Ben Affleck's "Argo," "R.I.P.D" and "One Shot" slated for release in 2013.

The company has also provided Look Solutions' products to TV's popular "Castle," "House," "Glee," "Bones," and "Mike & Molly" as well as HBO's "True Blood," Showtime's "Dexter," and the new series "American Horror Story" and "Grimm."

"Look Solutions' Viper NT foggers have become the standard for fog machines," notes Elizabeth Morris. "Everyone uses them. Other fog machines that produce the same amount of fog are heavier and harder to handle."

Thaine says the TINY FX unit is "great for gags - like a guy who gets blown up and runs away smoking. We can just put a TINY in his pocket instead of using toxic, smelly AB smoke. Creating a smoking engine was very difficult before and required special heavy equipment but we can use a radio-controlled TINY now. When we wanted to show a smoking barbecue we used to have to start a charcoal fire, dump mineral oil on it and stand by with a fire extinguisher. Now we use a TINY and there's no worrying about someone burning himself: It's ready when you need it and gone when you're done."

According to Elizabeth, the film "Burlesque" was a heavy user of Look Solutions' Unique2 hazers. "The bar room scene was very hazy; shooting HD requires more fog and haze than they'd need with film - the HD cameras seem to be able to see through it better so you need more. I think 'Burlesque' consumed fluid in the 100-gallon range."

"We deal in a lot of different equipment and sell a lot more Look Solutions' gear than any other," notes Thaine. "It's very, very stable and fills the bill for our customers."

About Look Solutions

