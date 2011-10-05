Woods TV chooses Quantel for new HD/SD production and post production facility

Leading European Broadcasting facility chooses QTube and Enterprise sQ for efficient, global workflows

Woods TV, part of Paris and Los Angeles based Woods Media Group, a full service global production and program adaptation company, has purchased a Quantel Enterprise sQ system together with Quantel's revolutionary QTube global workflow technology. The system will be the backbone of Woods TV's brand new HD, fully file-based facility as the company moves its EMEA HQ to a new state of the art headquarters in Boulogne Billancourt near Paris and reinforces its fast growing worldwide operation with the appointment of Elodie Brulere Powers as VP Global Operations and Development in the LA office.

In specifying and selecting the new system, Woods TV had a number of criteria which only Quantel was able to match: the ability to work with mixed HD/SD content; to handle HD with the same speed as SD; to be able to handle video alongside files within the server; to improve workflow and efficiency with multiple simultaneous ingest and print capability; to integrate fully with its media asset management solution; to be scalable and future-proof.

In addition, Woods TV also recognised the significant global workflow benefits offered by QTube to ensure sophisticated shared workflow between its offices and production facilities around the world. Applications will include international content adaptation, reformatting and repurposing for diverse platforms and formats as well as for fast turnaround remote news and sports programme production.

The Enterprise sQ system includes DVCPRO 100 storage with video ingest handled by sQ Record. Multiple Quantel sQ Cut editors provide file ingest, shot selection and cleaning of media, with eight Final Cut Pro applications fully integrated into the Quantel workflow for editing. Quantel's Mission is to provide Secure Asset Management and playout - both tapeless and to tape - and in conjunction with a Quantel Power Portal to manage the in-house archive and deliver content seamlessly to the New Network and New Media world.

"Global workflow for best in class programming, production services and cost effective content localisation demands the most efficient use of human resources and technical infrastructure available in the marketplace," said Tom Woods, Co-Founder and CEO of Woods TV. "Only Quantel could provide the tools for Woods TV to remain competitive in the international arena without compromising on quality. It was the only rational and future-proof choice that could guarantee our company and our clients 24/7 'follow the sun' productivity out of our EMEA and other production centers including LA and prepare us for the opening of our Far East and Asia office."

Marc Schulman of system integrator STP who provided consultancy to Woods TV on the project said, "Woods TV's project architecture was a challenge as the large existing Final Cut Pro infrastructure had to continue to service both HD and SD formats effectively. STP had to design a very stable, high input and output, future-proof system and also build in the potential to optimize workflow for a multi-site company operating currently in Paris and Los Angeles with other sites scheduled to come on line in the near future. After an exhaustive preliminary study it became clear that Quantel Enterprise sQ and QTube technology was the right answer for Woods TV and it thus became the core of the new purpose built system.

"Woods TV chose STP not only for its experience in file based project design and implementation but also for its innovative customer collaboration methodology known as 'AMOSI'. This allows STP to build sophisticated systems in a cost effective business environment with full transparency, giving the customer control of project costs," Schulman concluded.

Woods Media Group

For the past 25 years Woods has delivered international production services, content, as well as languaging and localization and services to a demanding international client base worldwide. The company enjoys a hard earned reputation for reliable, on time and on budget delivery. www.woodstv.com