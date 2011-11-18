Tiffen Updates Award-winning Dfx V3 Filter Suite with Support for 64-bit Avid Systems; Expands Sony Camera Options

TIFFEN® UPDATES AWARD-WINNING DFX® VERSION 3 FILTER SUITE WITH SUPPORT FOR 64-BIT AVID SYSTEMS; EXPANDS SONY CAMERA OPTIONS

Tiffen Dfx version 3.0.5 plug-in now compatible with Avid Media Composer v6, Symphony v6, and NewsCutter v10; adds camera support for Sony DSLR, NEX, SLT, and STV Models

Hauppauge, NY – November 18, 2011 –The Tiffen Company, a leading manufacturer and distributor of award-winning accessories for still and video imaging, motion picture, and broadcast markets today announced that its Tiffen Dfx v3 digital filter suite is now compatible with Avid 64-bit systems, Media Composer®, and Symphony™ v6.0 as well as NewsCutter® v10.0. In addition to 64-bit, the updated Dfx v3 plug-in sports enhanced filter control and adds support for 16 Sony camera models. “We are always looking for ways to enrich the Tiffen Dfx capabilities whether it is qualifying new editing system releases such as Avid’s 64-bit or expanding our already comprehensive list of cameras we support. Our customers can count on Tiffen to keep pace with the changing technology and continue to take advantage of their Dfx investment,” says Steve Tiffen, President and CEO, The Tiffen Company.

The Tiffen Dfx v3.0.5 update is free to existing Dfx v3.0 users and can be downloaded from the Tiffen website.

Tiffen Dfx v3.0.5 Update – What’s New

The following new features and capabilities are now available in Tiffen Dfx v3.0.5:

• Support for Avid 64-bit editing systems: Media Composer v6, Symphony v6, and NewsCutter v10

• Support for Sony Cameras: Sony DSLR-A550, Sony DSLR-A580, Sony DSLR-A700, Sony DSLR-A850, Sony DSLR-A900, Sony NEX-3, Sony NEX-5, Sony NEX-5N, Sony NEX-C3, Sony SLT-A33, Sony SLT-A35, Sony SLT-A55V, Sony SLT-A65V, Sony SLT-A77V, Sony XCD-SX910CR, STV680 VGA

• Dfx Paint Mask tool with new blur controls gives more control over blending and transitioning in effects and filters

• New adjustable brush slider covers large areas; brush coverage can scale up to 50% of the screen

Tiffen Dfx v3 Overview

A powerful and robust video and still image editing effects suite, Tiffen Dfx v3 boasts enhanced multi-processor acceleration for faster interaction and rendering of images, 10+ brand-new filters for optical effects, updated host support, interface improvements, and more, taking still and moving image editing to the next level of visual brilliance. With over 120 filter effects, with a staggering 2,000+ presets, digital versions of award-winning Tiffen filters, films stocks, specialized lens correction tools, film grain, exacting color correction, plus natural light and photographic effects, the Tiffen Dfx digital filter suite is the definitive set of digital filters for professional photographers, top motion picture filmmakers, video editors, and visual effects artists around the world. New features and capabilities include:

•Color Shadow: Creates a high-contrast image overlaid with a gradient, simulating the look and feel of those colorful iPod® commercials.

•DeBand: Banding frequently occurs, in blue skies for instance, with DSLRs as well as digital cameras. DeBand removes banding artifacts from an image by smoothing pixels in banded areas while retaining detail.

•DeBlock: Removes blocking artifacts created as a result of high compression factors, such as overly compressed JPG images, which often cause square blocking artifacts.

•DeNoise: Grain and noise from digital cameras, whether still or video, is a common problem. DeNoise removes the grain and noise while still retaining detail.

•Film Stocks: Simulates 113 different color and black and white photographic film stocks. For those desiring the look of either old or current film stocks, there are simulations of many of the popular brands from Kodak®, Fuji®, Agfa®, Polaroid®, and Ilford®.

•Glow Darks: Glows and grows the dark areas of an image, creating a stylized, dreamy dark glow.

•Key Light: Relights images with a directional or point light. Changing the lighting after an image has been photographed gives the photographer/editor control to fix or enhance images, as well as create interesting lighting effects.

•Rays: Creates stunning and realistic light ray effects quickly and easily. Rays can add shafts of light streaming through clouds, rays filtering through a forest canopy, beams of light on a foggy night, or rays shooting through an interior window. Rays adds a striking and dramatic quality to any image.

•Texture: Applies textures to an image for a stylized look. Adding texture to an image is a great way to create a unique and customized look.

•Match: Matches the color, detail, grain, and tone of one image and applies it to another.

Pricing and Availability

The Tiffen Dfx v3 Video/Film plug-in is available today for $599.95 USD. One Tiffen Dfx Video/Film plug-in license will allow it to run in Adobe After Effects, Adobe Premiere Pro, Apple Final Cut Pro 6/7, and Avid Editing Systems if installed on the same machine.

The Tiffen Dfx v3 Photo plug-in is available today at an introductory price of $199.95 USD. One Tiffen Dfx Photo plug-in license will allow it to run in Adobe Photoshop, Adobe Photoshop Elements, Adobe Photoshop Lightroom, and Apple Aperture if installed on the same machine.

Avid users can also find the Tiffen Dfx v3 software at the Avid store.

The Standalone version of Tiffen Dfx v3 is available today for $169.95 USD.

To download Tiffen Dfx v3 please visit: http://tiffensoftware.com/products.

About Tiffen

Tiffen has been a leading manufacturer and supplier of photographic filters and lens accessories for the consumer/professional imaging and the motion picture and broadcast television industries for over 70 years. The company has a rich history of innovative product design, superior optical consistency and unparalleled quality. Tiffen has been recognized for its product and engineering excellence earning two Technical Achievement Awards and a Scientific and Engineering Award from the Academy of Motion Picture Arts & Sciences, as well as an Emmy® Award from the Academy of Television Arts and Sciences. Today, the company offers a wide range of products, which include: Tiffen optical filters, Steadicam camera stabilizing systems, Lowel lighting, Listec teleprompters, Dfx imaging software, Domke bags, Zing camera covers, Davis & Sanford tripods, and Stroboframe flash brackets.

For more information on Tiffen, please visit: http://www.tiffen.com.

Tiffen and Dfx are registered trademarks of The Tiffen Company. All other trademarks and products mentioned herein belong to their respective owners.

Press Contacts

Janice Dolan

Zazil Media Group

Janice@zazilmediagroup.com

(p) 617.817.6595