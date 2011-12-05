Bournemouth University Gains SADiE Accreditation

Bournemouth University has been named as the first UK Accredited SADiE Training Establishment as part of a new scheme launched by SADiE to improve training for students using its editing equipment.

The university, which was also the first in the UK to take delivery of the new SADiE 6 software, achieved its accreditation through the quality of its teaching.

Pete Nash, Prism Sound and SADiE’s Broadcast Consultant who is in charge of the Accreditation process, says: “We established the accreditation scheme to give recognition to those training facilities that are offering exemplary lecturing standards in terms of technical and creative awareness of SADiE as a high end editing process.

“As the craft editor of choice for many international broadcasters, including the BBC, it is important that students entering the job market have the necessary skills to work with this industry-established tool. By having SADiE Accreditation, Bournemouth University students can prove to future employers that they have been trained to a very high standard and thoroughly understand the SADiE editing equipment they are likely to encounter in the real world.”

Jo Tyler, who lectures in Radio Production at Bournemouth University, says: “Today’s students need every advantage they can get if they are to compete in what is a very difficult employment environment. As an Accredited SADiE Training Establishment, we offer our students the option of undertaking a set of exercises and tests to become accredited SADiE operators. This enables them to walk into any broadcast establishment anywhere in the world and say ‘I am an accredited SADiE operator. I come to you on a plate because I am already trained’. In real terms this will be a major advantage in the job market.”

Earlier this year Bournemouth University launched a BA in Radio Production, which runs alongside its existing MA and Foundation degree top-up BA. Thanks to its investment in SADiE 6 software, the university can now offer students on both its MA and BA courses access to SADiE technology because the software runs on existing computers and laptops.

Pete Nash adds: “As well as working with universities to improve training standards, we are also in discussion with key broadcasters to get our accreditation recognised by those responsible for employing production and editing staff.”

