Software Giant SAS Installs Fourth Utah Scientific Routing Switcher as Part of Massive Campus Expansion

SALT LAKE CITY -- June 7, 2012 -- Utah Scientific, the worldwide leader in routing and master control switchers, today announced that business analytics and software giant SAS has outfitted its award-winning new Executive Briefing Center on its 900-acre Cary, N.C. campus with a Utah Scientific digital routing switcher. SAS' extensive in-house media operation, which already uses Utah Scientific gear for routing and master control, nearly doubled in size with the addition of the Executive Briefing Center. SAS will use its newest routing switcher in the Executive Briefing Center building to connect it to Campus Master Control in another building.

"We had ambitious goals for the Executive Briefing Center in terms of routing and master control. We chose Utah Scientific because we wanted a solution we knew would work," said Woody Weaver, SAS engineering and operations manager. "We were looking for a fiber routing system centered on 1080i using HD-SDI, with the ability to mix fiber and copper inputs/outputs. We also sought a broadcast-quality router that we could control using our existing soft- and hard-panel controllers from either the Executive Briefing Center or Campus Master Control. And we wanted it to work with the Utah Scientific equipment we already had."

SAS installed a Utah Scientific UTAH-400/288R routing switcher in the Executive Briefing Center for in-building master control, and connected it via fiber to the existing Utah Scientific campus master control system in another building. The switcher's input/output options exceed the requirements of 1080i, and its I/O cards are 3G-SDI video-capable, giving SAS the ability to route video resolutions higher than 1080i in the future. The router provides options for single-mode fiber I/O cards to allow routing from building to building. Another key feature is the ability to route both fiber and copper feeds as needed, meaning SAS is not limited to one or the other. SAS' existing Utah Scientific SC-4 control system allows the soft panels loaded on SAS computers to control the Utah Scientific equipment in both buildings.

The Executive Briefing Center hosts events in Building C and its equipment connects to the existing Utah Scientific routing system in Building V Master Control via campus fiber when needed for video editing, distribution, etc.

"We've been working with Woody and his team at SAS for years to help ensure their demanding operation always runs smoothly," said Tom Harmon, president and CEO of Utah Scientific. "When they expanded, we were able to provide a solution that works in conjunction with what they already had in place. Now they've got a combination of Utah Scientific equipment that connects seamlessly so that Campus Master Control can take over whenever necessary."

More information on Utah Scientific routing and master control switching products can be found at www.utahscientific.com.

About SAS

SAS is the leader in business analytics software and services, and the largest independent vendor in the business intelligence market. Through innovative solutions, SAS helps customers at more than 55,000 sites improve performance and deliver value by making better decisions faster. Since 1976 SAS has been giving customers around the world The Power to Know(R).

About Utah Scientific Inc.

Throughout more than 30 years in business, Utah Scientific has earned its position as worldwide leader in routing and master control switchers by working with customers to meet their needs for advanced signal distribution and control technology. The company's confidence in its industry-leading products is exemplified by its renowned no-fee, 10-year warranty and validated by multiple Frost & Sullivan Customer Service Leadership Awards. Additional information about Utah Scientific and its products can be found at www.utahscientific.com.

Photo Link: www.wallstcom.com/Utah/UTAH-400288R.zip

Photo Caption: SAS installed a Utah Scientific UTAH-400/288R routing switcher in the Executive Briefing Center for in-building master control.