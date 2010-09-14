Nevion supplies Essel Shyam’s state-of-the-art play-out facility for Star TV with VikinX Modular routers for master control

Sandefjord, Norway and Oxnard, California, September 14, 2010 – Nevion, formerly Network/VPG, a leading video transport solutions provider for broadcasters, service providers and government entities worldwide, has supplied Star TV’s state-of-the-art play-out facility with its highly reliable and easy to use VikinX Modular 256x256 SD/HD video routers for master control. The facility is based in Noida, India, and operated by Essel Shyam Communication Limited (ESCL), a leading systems integrator and provider of telecom, IT and broadcasting technology solutions for enterprises, media companies, governments and security agencies.

When Star TV’s play-out facility was designed, one of the most important criteria was to ensure that it is reliable and fail-safe. ESCL had used Nevion’s various routing solutions in the past, and for this particular project, decided Nevion’s VikinX Modular 256 expandable and upgradable router was the right product for the heart of its play-out system to help interconnect servers and edit suites, and produce final output for transmission, as well as other applications.

“We chose Nevion’s VikinX Modular router for our play-out facility primarily for its reliability and seamless integration with our third-party systems controllers,” said Rajesh Yadvendu, senior vice president, technical at ESCL. “It also works well with our advance SNMP alarm notification which alerts us to any possible errors. The service we’ve received from Nevion has been efficient and the sales and technical support provided by their team continues to exceed our expectations.”

The VikinX Modular range of powerful routing products has been designed and built with flexibility, reliability and affordability as the most important design criteria, which fitted with the requests for the Star TV facility. The VikinX Modular router accommodates the industry’s widest range of signal formats, including 3G/HD/SD-SDI, ASI, analog audio and AES/EBU, with the ability to mix signals in the same frame.

“We’ve worked with ESCL for over five years and our business with them has grown exponentially,” said Ebby John, sales director for Nevion Middle East, India and Africa. “Our design philosophy for simplicity and ease of operations ensures minimal training requirements and this is one of the key reasons why our relationships with Essel Shyam and other major broadcast systems integrators have flourished and we’ve seen increased demand for our cost effective and reliable solutions in the region.”

Nevion have supplied a large number of VikinX compact routers ranging from 8x8 to 64x64 for analog video, SD, HD and 3GHD applications, and Modular routers ranging from 64x64 to 256x256 for key installations by ESCL and other key partners in the region.

About Essel Shyam

Essel Shyam Communication Ltd (ESCL) is the leading provider of telecom, IT and broadcasting technology solutions for enterprises, broadcast and media companies, governments and security agencies. Bringing together the discipline of a service provider and the experience of a technology user, ESCL has developed world-class customer solutions. Today, ESCL stands tall with an enviable track record, an impeccable reputation, particularly in the media services segment, a comprehensive VSAT Hub and a multi-channel, multi-satellite MCPC Earth Station in Noida and an all-India service support network to maintain the company’s nearly 4,000 shared-hub VSATs installed all over the country. ESCL’s achievements include the largest DSNG/flyaway fleet in India, largest numbers of satellite channels being uplinked from their commercial teleport(s), largest number of channels using ESCL play-out services, international channels using domestic play-out services for international feed, premier VSAT service providers in the country, Class A internet service providers, live video streaming services, RFID-based asset management solution for the broadcasting and other industries, play-out/newsroom automation services, turnkey system integration expertise, transmission (teleport, DSNG) solutions, TV station (studio, newsroom, play-out, automation) solutions, telecom and IT infrastructure solutions. For more information, please visit www.esselshyam.net.

About Nevion

Nevion is a video transport solution provider for broadcasters, telecommunications service providers and government entities worldwide. With the most flexible and scalable video processing and transport over any network, Nevion puts power, reliability and quality behind global media transport solutions. Its Ventura, Flashlink and VikinX product lines deliver the full range of content transport, signal processing, and routing solutions, with comprehensive system management and control. With the lowest carbon footprint in the industry, Nevion products are the greenest of their kind, reducing customers’ operational expenses and benefiting the environment. Nevion maintains its world headquarters in Sandefjord, Norway and U.S. headquarters in Oxnard, CA, with global offices in Singapore, Dubai, and the United Kingdom. For more information, please visit www.nevion.com.

