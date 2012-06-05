Vaddio Supports New Canon, Panasonic and Sony PTZ Cameras

MINNEAPOLIS, MN (June 5, 2012) – Vaddio, the global leader in robotic PTZ cameras and camera control systems, announces its support of new Canon, Panasonic and Sony PTZ cameras, including the Canon XU-80, Canon XU-80W, Panasonic AW-HE120, Panasonic HE50H, Sony BRC-H900, Sony EVI-D90 and the Sony EVI-D80. All cameras are configured with Vaddio’s cabling systems to deliver high quality video, power and control over standard Cat. 5 cabling.

“Vaddio remains committed to supporting the best available camera technologies by developing our ease of installation Cat. 5 systems and CCU packages built around the top cameras in the industry,” explains Tom Mingo, VP of Sales at Vaddio. “In addition to the support for installation of these cameras, Vaddio supports these new models by integrating their control protocols into our complete line of automated and operator controlled systems.”

The Canon XU-80 is an indoor/outdoor single CMOS camera system, featuring a dustproof and waterproof design, also available with a wiper for permanent outdoor installations. The optional Canon XU-Series CCU Image Controller enables the adjustment of color and shading functions.

The Panasonic AW-HE120, HE50H and Sony BRC-H900 are available as stand-alone cameras, WallVIEW PRO or WallVIEW CCU systems. The WallVIEW PRO systems deliver high quality HD video, power and control over standard Cat. 5 cabling up to 500 feet. The WallVIEW CCU adds the ability to adjust color, gain, and iris functions.

The standard definition Sony EVI-D90 and EVI-D80 cameras are available as stand-alone cameras or WallVIEW systems. The WallVIEW systems include the camera, thin profile wall mount bracket and the Vaddio EZCamera Cabling System. The EZCamera Cabling System delivers power, video and control over two Cat. 5 cables up to 200 feet.

Stop by Booth C8729 at InfoComm to see the new cameras, as well as Vaddio’s complete line of cameras and camera control systems. For free VIP InfoComm passes or to set up an appointment at InfoComm please contact kperkins@vaddio.com or by calling (763) 971-4409.

###

About Vaddio:

Vaddio is the leading manufacturer of specialty PTZ cameras and camera control systems used in the audiovisual, videoconference and broadcast industries. Your customers demand cutting-edge technology that’s simple to use. You want equipment that’s easy to install and reliable to operate. Vaddio serves integrators and operators alike – with broadcast-quality PTZ cameras and control systems that deliver the performance you need with the convenience you demand. More information can be found on the Vaddio website, www.vaddio.com or at (800) 572.2011.