AUDIO-TECHNICA UNVEILS SPECTRAPULSE® MTU301 BODY-PACK TRANSMITTER

— New mtu301 allows users to walk freely throughout the SpectraPulse® coverage area, expanding flexibility for presenters —

— Ideal for fixed installation, rental staging and corporate/boardroom applications, SpectraPulse offers secure wireless operation free from RF competition, frequency coordination and “white space” issues —

Audio-Technica unveils its SpectraPulse® mtu301 Body-Pack Transmitter. The mtu301 allows presenters the flexibility to clearly transmit audio as they move throughout the entire SpectraPulse coverage area. By simply plugging in a lavalier or headworn microphone to the mtu301, users can now be free to untether an onstage performance, leave a podium or walk away from a conference table, further expanding the performance for Audio-Technica’s award-winning SpectraPulse Ultra Wideband (UWB) wireless microphone system. A completely new application of UWB technology, SpectraPulse offers secure wireless operation for the installed sound market, free from RF competition, frequency coordination and “white space” issues.

The mtu301 joins the SpectraPulse mtu101 Microphone Transmitter Unit (in a boundary mic design) and mtu201 XLR Desk Stand Transmitter (paired with gooseneck mics) to offer more flexible options for presenters and performers. Like the other SpectraPulse components, the mtu301 is completely immune to 700 MHz and spectrum-crowding issues. The mtu301 is optimized to work with Audio-Technica lavalier and headworn microphones pre-terminated with a compatible input connector. The unit provides bias voltage for electret condenser microphones.

The mtu301 includes an on/off switch, a mute switch and LEDs indicating power/mute and link status, as well as low-battery warning. The unit operates on standard Alkaline or NiMH (Nickel Metal Hydride) rechargeable AA batteries. A charger (model chg001; available separately) allows NiMH batteries to recharge within the unit. The mtu301 offers approximately nine hours of battery life.

The mtu301 and chg001 will available Q1 2011 with respective MSRP’s of $1,450.00 and $112.00.