Hearst Television Standardizes on Digital Alert Systems' DASDEC(TM)-II EAS/CAP Platform

LYNDONVILLE, N.Y. -- May 18, 2011 -- Digital Alert Systems (DAS), a division of Monroe Electronics and a leading innovator of next-generation Common Alerting Protocol (CAP) and Emergency Alert Systems (EAS), today announced that Hearst Television, one of America's largest television station groups, has standardized on the DASDEC(TM)-II emergency messaging platform with EAS-Net(TM) across 29 stations in 26 markets. In addition to satisfying the federal requirement for CAP compliance, the DAS installation has allowed Hearst to integrate a common CAP/EAS solution with the in-house master control branding system used by all of its stations.

"The DASDEC system offered the CAP functionality we sought, and its flexible EAS-Net option enabled the unit to serve as a 'snap-in' solution that could be integrated into our existing branding environment and quickly deployed," said Joe Addalia, director of technology projects at Hearst Television. "Now equipped with the DASDEC-II units, our stations can run EAS the way they've always wanted. As we move forward and as CAP is refined, we're confident that our ongoing relationship with Digital Alert Systems will enable us to leverage CAP/EAS messaging even more fully and effectively within our broadcasts. We feel that we've aligned with the right company to get it done."

The DASDEC-II provides core EAS and CAP functionality in a small single box design. It is available with integrated receivers, advanced hardware interfaces for easy adaptability to ever-evolving technology changes, simple software upgrades without un-cabling, un-racking, opening the case, removing parts, and reassembly, and a network-centric perspective using common Web browsers and leveraging common information exchange protocols. The system meets all FCC Part 11 rules and conforms to FEMA CAP V1.2 and IPAWS 1.0 standards, allowing broadcasters to reduce headaches and substantially improve operational efficiency for just a little more than adding a CAP-converter to their legacy EAS equipment.

Hearst has taken advantage of EAS-Net, an exclusive communications protocol software that enables EAS data and audio transmission over a TCP/IP network, to integrate its new DASDEC-II systems with the HD master control branding engine that runs at all of its stations. The engine, which sits between the stations' Vizrt graphics systems and Harris automation, can ensure that emergency messaging matches the look and feel, as well as the quality, of other station content.

"The DASDEC implementation at Hearst demonstrates how our EAS/CAP systems offer broadcasters much more than a compliance solution," said Bill Robertson, business development manager at DAS. "Through the work of Kurt Simons, Hearst's graphics integration project manager, and our engineering team, the installation was completed ahead of schedule, on budget, and without any issues. We look forward to continued work together as Hearst looks to bring local CAP information, graphics, audio, and video into its news production workflow."

Further information about DAS' EAS products is available by phone at +1 (585) 765-1155 and online at www.digitalalertsystems.com.

About Hearst Television

Hearst Television Inc. is a leading local media company comprising 29 television stations and two radio stations. The company's television stations reach approximately 18 percent of U.S. TV households, making it one of America's largest television station groups. It also owns more than two dozen websites and multicasts more than two dozen digital channels providing news, weather, and entertainment programming. Hearst Television is a wholly owned subsidiary of Hearst Corporation. The company's Web address is www.hearsttelevision.com.

About Digital Alert Systems

Digital Alert Systems is a leading innovator of next-generation Common Alerting Protocol (CAP) and Emergency Alert Systems (EAS). The company was formed in October 2003 when the founders determined that IP-based technologies could lower the cost of EAS encoders/decoders, improve operations, and offer more avenues to increase the effectiveness of emergency communications in the future. In October 2009, Digital Alert Systems merged with Monroe Electronics to further extend its product offerings and better serve their collective customers well into the future. Based in Lyndonville, N.Y., Monroe Electronics provides R&D, manufacturing, sales, and customer service for the Digital Alert Systems brand. The company continues to retain its hard-earned reputation for quality, reliability, innovation, and service to valued customers around the world. More information is available at www.digitalalertsystems.com.

Photo Link: www.wallstcom.com/DAS/DASDECII.zip