VSNMULTICOM manages Marca TV's MCR with great success

The channel has entrusted the automation of its Master Control Room to VSN, which has configured its powerful solution VSNMULTICOM to integrate and adapt it to the channel's specific workflow

Since last August 29, sports have a new window on the Spanish DTT with Marca TV. The FIBA World Championship opening ceremony was the starting signal for this new channel, which showed all the games on widescreen format, for free on open TV, offering daily full 24 hour coverage of the tournament.

Marca TV has relied on VSNMULTICOM as the main tool to control and automate the channel's MCR. The solution, provided by VSN in compliance with the strict quality commitments and tight delivery times, was installed at the channel's facilities by Unitecnic, an integrator of media solutions member of the Mediapro group. The VSNMULTICOM solution, installed in a fully redundant configuration, controls two Grass Valley K2 video servers and Vizrt graphics, with whom VSN is highly integrated through control of secondary and auxiliary events.

On this particular occasion, VSN has developped several applications in order to manage the channel's unassisted ingest so broadcast live sports events can be recorded and breaks automatically deleted for later consolidation and archive in a single file. This procedure allows broadcasting the events tape delayed without breaks. Furthermore, the system manages the flowing of video over IP networks by automatically transferring the clips to and from the main repository and the MCR servers. On the other hand, VSNMULTICOM controls the DVE effects generator so the channel can simultaneously broadcast the last few minutes of some sports events that are being played at the same time.

Following the line of the well-known MARCA Spanish sports newspaper, the channel is offering interesting debates and talk shows on current topics of interest featuring the voices of the most reputable reporters and the celebrities involved. Today, over 150 channels have entrusted their MCR to VSNMULTICOM, a solution with more than 20 years' experience in the field. Marca TV has just joined the list.