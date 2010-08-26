For Immediate Release

NY POST|PRODUCTION CONFERENCE OFFERS INDUSTRY CREATIVES A CHANCE TO FAST-TRACK MASTERSHIP OF CHOSEN DIGITAL TOOLS FROM APPLE, ADOBE AND AVID TECHNOLOGIES

Held alongside the widely popular Content and Communications World, FMC’s upcoming conference presents attendees with unparalleled training opportunity in the ‘Big Apple’

New York City, NY – August 26, 2010 –Future Media Concepts

(FMC), the premier authorized digital media training organization for post-production, broadcast, and content creators, is pleased to announce the 6th annual NY Post|Production Conference held in New York City from October 13 – 14, 2010 alongside the Content and Communications World (CCW) event at the Jacob Javitz Center. Produced in association with the National Association of Broadcasters (NAB), the NY Conference offers post-production professionals and digital content creators a phenomenal, career-enhancing opportunity to take a bite out of today’s leading technical trends and workflows from industry powerhouses – Apple®, Adobe® and Avid® - in the capital of post-production innovation, New York City. A leader in the digital media training landscape, FMC combines top-notch, manufacturer-certified instruction with a unique and comprehensive training methodology to present conference attendees with a tremendous training and networking experience. By purchasing tickets to the conference, attendees also have the option to attend CCW and take advantage of the cutting-edge creative and technological trends being showcased on its show floor.

Live from New York: The Latest in Post-Production Tips and Techniques

The 2-day, 2010 conference schedule is brimming with several new session tracks ranging from current trends in HD and Podcasting, to special DSLR video production workshops, to Apple Final Cut Pro certification courses and exams. In addition to progressive session tracks, the conference welcomes some of its most esteemed and ground-breaking guest speakers to date; among the likes are Robbie Carman, colorist and vice president, Amigo Media LLC; Jeff Greenberg, principal instructor at FMC; Abba Shapiro, writer, producer and director, Shapiro Video & Multimedia; Richard Harrington, CEO and founder, RHED Pixel Inc., and more. NY Post|Production Conference training sessions include, but are not limited to:

• Producing DSLR Video Shoots – Essential Planning: Join Richard Harrington, co-author of From Still to Motion, as he helps you plan for a successful HDSLR video shoot.

• What’s New in After Effects CS5: Take a journey through the recently released CS5, and learn how features like RotoBrush and Mocha save time and energy on tedious tasks.

• Advanced FCP Effect: Filters and Transitions: The razor’s edge of editing tips from industry-certified editor and instructor, Jeff Greenberg.

• Get Creative with Avid Paint and Animatte FX: Experienced editor and FMC instructor, Yossy Tessone leads you through a course that is sure to increase your visual effects capabilities.

• Producing Live Streaming Events: Jump on the live streaming train with Mitch Jacobson, editor and director, Category-5 Studios, and learn to produce perfect streaming video for any live event.

“FMC is thrilled to offer this year’s NY Post|Production Conference attendees the opportunity to not only receive world-class technical training, but also browse through hundreds of unique exhibitors on the CCW show floor, getting a first-hand glance at emerging technologies and new creative tools,” comments Ben Kozuch, founder and co-president, FMC. “Training opportunities such as the NY Post|Production Conference are a dime a dozen, yet can have extremely positive effects on the career of any post-production professional. Two full-days of intensive training sessions place attendees on the fast track to mastering their chosen digital tools, while presentations from industry thought-leaders and gurus provide career insight and priceless advice. If you are looking to re-fresh your technical skills, awaken creative impulses or upgrade to an industry-certified level, the NY Post|Production Conference is the place for you.”

New York Post Production Conference Details

The conference will take place at the Jacob K. Javits Convention Center, 655 W. 34th Street, New York City. This year’s conference is held in conjunction with Content and Communication World Expo, providing attendees with the opportunity to browse the extensive show floor of over 100 exhibitors. Future Media Concepts is pleased to offer a special, discounted rate of 10 percent off registration fees for those who have participated in any previous FMC course or conference. Sign up today at: http://www.nypostconference.com/register.htm.

For more information, conference schedules and registration forms, please visit: http://www.nypostconference.com/index.htm.

About Future Media Concepts

In 1994, Jeff Rothberg and Ben Kozuch launched Future Media Concepts as the world's first Avid Authorized Training Center. Over the years, FMC expanded its curriculum to become the nation's premier digital media training organization representing the leading software manufacturers, including Adobe, Apple, Autodesk, Avid, Boris FX, Digidesign, NewTek and Softimage.

FMC has established state-of-the-art training centers in New York, Boston, Philadelphia, Washington DC, Orlando, Chicago and Dubai, with onsite training worldwide. For more information regarding classes and upcoming events please visit www.fmctraining.com.

