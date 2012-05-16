Linear Acoustic unveils LQ-1 loudness meter
Linear Acoustic introduced the LQ-1 loudness meter, a straightforward and accurate metering solution for measuring loudness in digital television facilities.
The LQ-1 supports all ITU, ATSC and EBU loudness metering standards. It includes Dolby Dialogue Intelligence to measure the wide dynamic range of long-form content more accurately. Input and output signals are displayed alongside the ITU-R BS.1770-measured LKFS loudness and dialnorm metadata to provide instant verification of loudness compliance.
SDI, AES, analog and optional DVB-ASI inputs are followed by decoding for PCM, Dolby Digital (AC-3), Dolby Digital Plus, HE-AAC (v1 + v2), Dolby E and MPEG-I Layer II audio. The LQ-1 provides a selectable LtRt or LoRo downmix via the AES, analog and headphone outputs, and supports metadata emulation and auditioning Associated Dialogue (AD) mixing.
