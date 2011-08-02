Dashwood Cinema Solutions Releases Stereo3D Toolbox LE v3.0: Now Compatible With Final Cut Pro X

Version 3.0 of Stereo3D Light Edition™ includes new output options and features to further optimize basic stereoscopic 3D footage; now compatible with the latest Final Cut Pro®, Motion® and After Effects® releases

Toronto, Canada –Dashwood Cinema Solutions, developer of cutting-edge Mac®-based stereoscopic 3D solutions, is pleased to announce the version 3.0 update to Stereo3D Toolbox LE™ — the light edition counterpart to Dashwood’s award-winning, professional Stereo3D Toolbox™ plug-in for stereoscopic 3D mastering. Developed by stereographer and company founder, Tim Dashwood, Stereo3D Toolbox LE™ provides an affordable gateway into 3D content creation with the most basic stereoscopic 3D post-production tools necessary to optimize stereoscopically acquired footage. Stereo3D Toolbox LE is powered by Noise Industries’ FxFactory platform and designed to work with Adobe® After Effects®, Apple® Final Cut Pro®, Apple® Motion® and Apple Final Cut® Express applications. The v3.0 update qualifies additional platforms, including the new Final Cut Pro X® release, and includes a medley of new output options and features.

“There are a variety of people working with 3D, from the big post houses, to hobbyists working on their personal computers at home – and they each have very different needs. Though we do offer a professional stereoscopic 3D mastering tool, Stereo3D Toolbox, Stereo3D Toolbox Light Edition is perfect for any 3D enthusiast just stepping into 3D waters. It’s very easy to use, and budget-friendly. The version 3.0 release also includes a variety of new features and is already qualified for Final Cut Pro X,” says Tim Dashwood.

Stereo3D Toolbox LE v3.0 incorporates a variety of basic stereoscopic 3D capabilities for 3D enthusiasts, including convergence adjustment and vertical, zoom and rotational disparity correction tools, “autoscale,” a preview screen within the user interface, and the ability to output clips to popular stereoscopic monitors and delivery formats - including YouTube® 3D.

Here is the complete list of the new features in Stereo3D Toolbox LE v3.0:

• Stereoscope output mode compatible with Hasbro's my3D® format

• Instantly work with GoPro® 3D and Panasonic® AG-3DA1 H.264 files in Final Cut Pro X without transcoding or muxing (see video tutorial for details)

• Quick nest tools for building side-by-side compound clips or nests

• Global Output Mode feature from Stereo3D Toolbox v3.0

• Difference, Anaglyph B&W and Anaglyph outline modes

• 2D bypass output option

Availability and Pricing of Stereo3D Toolbox LE v3.0

Stereo3D Toolbox LE v3.0 can be purchased at http://www.dashwood3d.com for US $99. The update is free for current Stereo3D Toolbox LE customers. Anyone can also test-drive Stereo3D Toolbox LE v3.0 by visiting http://www.dashwood3d.com/downloadle.php.

A video tutorial detailing the new v3.0 features utilizing Final Cut Pro 7, Motion, After Effects and Final Cut Pro X can be viewed at http://www.youtube.com/watch?v=yIvljJdea2I.

After Effects, Final Cut Pro, Motion and Apple Final Cut Express users can also sample hundreds of other FxFactory plug-ins by downloading the free trial version of FxFactory from: http://www.noiseindustries.com/fxfactory.

About Dashwood Cinema Solutions

A part of the Noise Industries Development Partner Program since 2009, Dashwood Cinema Solutions is an R&D wing of Stereo 3D Unlimited, a Toronto, Ontario, Canada-based production company that specializes in pre-visualization, music videos and film production. Dashwood Cinema Solutions’ mandate is to find solutions to common problems in film production and post-production. Their award-winning flagship product, Stereo3D Toolbox™ is utilized by post-production houses around the world for easy stereoscopic 3D mastering on the Mac platform. For more information about Dashwood Cinema Solutions, please go to http://www.Dashwood3D.com or http://www.noiseindustries.com.

Stereo3D Toolbox™, Stereo3D CAT™, and the Dashwood 3D Chart™ are trademarks of Dashwood Cinema Solutions, a division of 11 Motion Pictures Limited. All other trademarks, registered trademarks and products mentioned herein belong to their respective owners.

