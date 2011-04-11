SSL Adds Functionality to C10 HD Compact Broadcast Console with New V3 Software

New Feature Set Demonstrates Ongoing Development Strategy

LAS VEGAS – Solid State Logic is proud to announce new V3 Software for the innovative and industry-leading C10 HD Compact Broadcast Console at the 2011 NAB Show (Booth C3310). The new V3 software release introduces a range of new features and options that significantly expand the capability of the C10 HD, demonstrating the company’s ongoing development strategy. The C10 HD turned the industry upside down by delivering exceptional power at an attractive price point, and the legacy continues with the V3 software.

“The acceptance by the industry of the C10 HD is nothing short of remarkable,” says Piers Plaskitt, CEO of SSL, Inc. “Sales continue to climb worldwide and, with the addition of the new V3 Software, the C10 is more desirable than ever. The C10 is more powerful and connectable and will continue to lead the industry well into the future.”

The winning formula for C10 is a unique combination of large console power and features delivered in a compact, affordable and extremely intuitive package. In particular, a range of automated features and simplified controls make the C10 ideal for environments where users of varying skill levels will operate the console. The new V3 software release includes a range of great new features which significantly expand and enhance the appeal of the product.

Highlights of the new software include ‘C-Play,’ another industry first from SSL, which integrates a professional audio Playout system into the console surface, delivering superior ergonomics for the operator, integrated recall of Playlists with console projects and a competitive price benefit. Compatibility with external studio systems is significantly enhanced. V3 includes integration with Mosart Medialab Newscast Automation. Mosart is one of the world’s leading production automation systems and adds to existing support for Sony ELC and Ross Overdrive. Full duplex connectivity with Reidel RockNet Audio Networks (including remote preamp control and compatibility with their Independent Gain System) expands compatibility with installed audio networks. Audio Follow Video capabilities are also enhanced with independently programmable ramp on/off fade times.

Improving on a class leading set of redundancy capabilities, V3 introduces Loop Redundancy Mode for the SSL MORSE Stagebox and the new Alpha-Link Live-R MADI I/O unit. Building on the success of the Alpha-Link Live low-cost console I/O unit, the new Alpha-Link Live-R unit adds a set of Redundant MADI optical fiber connections to the existing Alpha-Link Live low cost console I/O unit. The new Loop Redundancy Mode reduces the number of cables required for redundant fibre system installation and doubles the amount of audio signals that can be passed between the C10/C100 and the modular B-RIO I/O Unit.

V3 also brings several surround production additions. The 5.1 Fold-down system adds user adjustable individual center, rear (LS and RS) and LFE gain setting, an overall stereo output level trim and a new M-3 M-6 mono fold-down option. A new 5.1 BLITS Tone Ident generator routes to all 5.1 format PGM, ASG, channel and utility Buses. Additional significant features include an Automatic Mix Minus Off-air Confidence Cue and Conference Mix option that improves communications in fast paced talk show environments. Gate/Expander and Program Delay options to enhance the C10’s flexibility to precisely re-time audio in applications that introduce video processing delays.

V3 Software for C10 HD is due for release in June 2011.

The C10 HD is truly the SSL broadcast console for the rest of us, providing a self-contained console with no additional processing racks and passive cooling that is ideal for any smaller, quiet space. The C10 HD delivers the superior audio quality, powerful processing tools and advanced ergonomics expected from any SSL console and offers many options to solve the production and workflow challenges of smaller broadcasters upgrading their facilities for HD content production.

A ‘Broadcast Production Automation’ option provides support for Ross, Sony and Mosart Medialab production automation systems, while the ‘5.1 Upmix’ option generates multichannel surround output from stereo sources. The innovative ‘Dialogue Automix’ option ensures reliable, multi-mic talk show audio level management. SSL’s DAW control option enables post production mixing during studio dark periods for increased studio productivity. C10 HD integrates with SSL’s MORSE multi console, multi studio audio asset sharing system which can include multiple SSL C10 HD and the larger C100 HDS consoles with asset control from the console surface.

