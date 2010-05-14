SOLID STATE LOGIC ANNOUNCES INSTALLATION OF C100 HDS CONSOLE FOR TRT AVAZ, TURKEY

Console Supports Productions Broadcast to Over 250 Million People

ANAKARA, TURKEY – Solid State Logic is pleased to announce the installation of a 24+8-fader C100 HDS console with two 128 DSP Blackrock Processor Units in the TRT Avaz Studio supporting programming for TRT’s newest broadcast channel, TRT Avaz. The console is used for the production of live entertainment, news and current affairs programs broadcast to over 250 million people in 27 countries and 13 autonomous regions. As the programs will be broadcast in five languages, Azeri, Kazakh, Kyrgyz, Uzbek and Turkmen with Turkish subtitles, the flexible bus structure of the C100 HDS helps to facilitate the smooth production flow of the different sound tracks. The C100 HDS is used in conjunction with a MORSE MADI Router with two MORSE Stage Boxes and a BRIO unit with a total I/O capability of 32 microphone inputs, 48 analogue line level I/O and 36 AES/EBU I/O. As the C100 HDS is fully 5.1 capable, the console is ready for TRT’s move into HD broadcast in the future.

Solid State Logic is the world’s leading manufacturer of analogue and digital audio consoles and provider of creative tools for music, broadcast and post production professionals. For more information about our award-winning products, please visit: www.solidstatelogic.com.