Who is Sensio?

There is a new player in the 3-D space and it's Sensio Technologies. Sensio develops and markets stereoscopic 3-D digital compression and display formatting technologies. Sensio 3D allows the high-quality distribution of 3-D content through conventional existing 2-D infrastructures and playback/monitor on any 3-D display device. The Sensio 3D format is compatible with existing DVD and Blu-ray players and game consoles. While Sensio is not exhibiting on the show floor, you'll be hearing more from this solutions company as 3-D further enters our space. More information is available at www.sensio.tv.