Nevion to unveil new Flashlink signal processing solutions at IBC

3G/HD modules enable improved switching, synchronization, multiplexing and conversion

Sandefjord, Norway and Oxnard, California, August 10, 2011 - Nevion, the leading provider of managed video services for broadcasters, service providers and government entities worldwide, announced today improvements to its iconic Flashlink signal processing solutions, which include modules for format conversion, frame synchronizers, embedders/de-embedders, couplers, up/down/cross-converters, and distribution amplifiers. The new products will be showcased at IBC (September 9-13, Amsterdam, The Netherlands), at Nevion’s booth, 8.B70.

At IBC, broadcasters will see a new ASI changeover switch (FRS-HD-CHO-ASI) that provides protection switching, a dual 3G frame synchronizer (FRS-3G-DUAL), and an 8-port distribution amplifier (DA-3GHD-8-DL).

Additionally, a 2x2 clean switch (CleanSW-2x2) for disruption-free switching of 3G/HD/SD-SDI and embedded audio, a new, fully SMPTE-compliant 3G-SDI time division multiplexer/de-multiplexer will be shown. New 3G-SDI versions of Nevion’s existing up/down/cross converters (UDC-UPC/DWC/CRC-3G) will also be available.

Since its inception more than a decade ago, the Flashlink product family has gained a reputation for providing real-world signal processing and video broadcast distribution requirements with products that are easy for broadcasters to use. Flashlink products are recognized by high feature density with extensive control and monitoring capabilities and ultra-low power consumption, packed in attractively small form factors.

About Nevion Moving beyond video transport to fully-managed and controlled video networking, Nevion manufactures award-winning systems for broadcasters, service providers and government agencies worldwide. Highly modular solutions encompass IP and optical transport, state-of-the-art compression and routing for any video format over any network infrastructure—within buildings or across continents. With the industry’s greenest and most scalable products, Nevion preserves quality while delivering video from content acquisition through distribution. By creating new service-offering opportunities or minimizing costs, Nevion enables its customers to move, manage and monetize video content. World headquarters in Sandefjord, Norway, with U.S. headquarters in Oxnard, California; Nevion also maintains offices in Oslo, Chicago, London, Dubai, Beijing and Singapore. www.nevion.com.

