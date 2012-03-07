CNET’s Brian Cooley to deliver Technology Luncheon keynote

CNET Editor at Large Brian Cooley will offer insights into consumer technology trends and opportunities for broadcasters during his NAB Show Technology Luncheon keynote "Top Ten Technology Countdown," Wednesday, April 18.

Cooley joined CNET in 1995, after 12 years of doing morning radio in Los Angeles and San Francisco. He soon launched CNET Radio Online, which led to the nation's first two all-tech format radio stations in San Francisco and Boston.

A frequent guest on CNN, CNBC, CBS News, ABC News, MSNBC, as well as a long list of major market TV and radio stations, Cooley combines insights on consumers, innovators and the financial markets to produce stories that audiences find entertaining and informative.

Cooley's focus on technology includes annual reviews of the 100 latest high-tech cars and video coverage of the major world auto shows. Additionally, Cooley is known for his "Tips for Digital Living" series seen by millions of people from TV screens at Costco, Wal-Mart, Sam's Club and other retailers.

The NAB Technology Luncheon will also feature the presentation of the NAB Engineering Achievement Awards and the Technology Innovation Award. The Best Paper Award, established in 2010, will also be presented to the author or authors of a paper of exceptional merit published in the NAB Broadcast Engineering Conference Proceedings.